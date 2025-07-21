Advertisement

في هذا البلد... تحطّم طائرة تدريب فوق مدرسة يخلّف قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-07-2025 | 23:36
لقي 25 شخصًا مصرعهم، بينهم الطيار وطلاب مدرسة، إثر تحطم طائرة تدريب تابعة لسلاح الجو البنغلاديشي فوق مدرسة في العاصمة دكا، بعد وقت قصير من إقلاعها ظهر يوم الاثنين، بحسب ما أفاد به مسؤولون محليون.

وأدى الحادث إلى إصابة 171 شخصًا آخرين، معظمهم من الطلاب، حيث اندلع حريق هائل في مبنى المدرسة المكوّن من طابقين عقب سقوط الطائرة. وتمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من إجلاء المصابين، في حين نُقل العديد منهم، ممن يعانون من حروق متفاوتة الخطورة، إلى المستشفيات عبر طائرات مروحية وسيارات إسعاف.

وشاركت فرق الإطفاء في جهود مكثفة للسيطرة على الحريق والبحث عن ناجين داخل المبنى المنكوب.

وكانت الحصيلة الأولية قد أشارت إلى مقتل 20 شخصًا، إلا أن عدد الضحايا ارتفع لاحقًا بعد وفاة خمسة جرحى متأثرين بإصاباتهم خلال ساعات الليل.

وقال الأطباء مساء الإثنين إن حالة نحو عشرين مصابا لا تزال حرجة.

وأعلنت الحكومة البنغلاديشية أن اليوم الثلاثاء يوم حداد وطني، حيث سيتم تنكيس الأعلام في جميع أنحاء البلاد.


وقال الجيش إن الطائرة أقلعت من قاعدة "إيه كيه خاندكار" الجوية في حي كورميتولا بالعاصمة دكا في الساعة 01:06 من مساء الإثنين بالتوقيت المحلي، وأنها تحطمت بعد ذلك بوقت قصير، حيث اندلعت فيها النيران على الفور.

وذكرت التقارير أن الطائرة "تعرضت لخلل فني"، مشيرة إلى أن لجنة رفيعة المستوى تابعة لسلاح الجو ستجري تحقيقا لتحديد السبب.
