لحظة صعبة.. مراسل يعثر على جثة طفلة مفقودة أثناء البث المباشر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-07-2025 | 06:26
عاش مراسل تلفزيوني برازيلي لحظة مرعبة عندما داس على جثة فتاة مفقودة أثناء تغطيته المباشرة لحادث غرق في نهر ميريم، شمال شرق البلاد.

وكان الصحفي لينيلدو فرازاو، يعد تقريرا ميدانيا حول اختفاء فتاة تبلغ من العمر 13 عاما تدعى رايسا، اختفت أثناء السباحة مع أصدقائها في النهر.

وخلال التصوير، نزل فرازاو إلى النهر لتوضيح عمق المياه وخطورتها، لكنه فجأة قفز من مكانه بعدما شعر بجسم غريب تحت قدميه، قائلا بفزع للفريق: "أعتقد أن هناك شيئا في قاع الماء... يبدو وكأنه ذراع. هل يمكن أن تكون هي؟".

وفي الفيديو بدت علامات التوتر واضحة على المراسل وهو ينسحب من المياه، وسط حالة من الذعر والذهول.

وبعد ذلك، كثفت فرق الإنقاذ عمليات البحث في المنطقة، ليتم لاحقا العثور على جثة الفتاة في نفس الموقع الذي صور فيه فرازاو التقرير.

وأظهرت نتائج التشريح أن الفتاة توفيت غرقا دون وجود أي علامات على العنف، ورجح أن قوة التيار والحفر العميقة في قاع النهر ساهمت في غرقها.
 
