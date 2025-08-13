حادث خطير على السكة الحديدية في تكساس… خروج 35 عربة قطار عن مسارها (فيديو)

انحرفت 35 عربة تابعة لقطار شركة "يونيون باسيفيك" عن مسارها قرب بلدة صغيرة في ولاية تكساس الأميركية، وفقًا لما أفاد به المسؤولون.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الشركة، روبين تايسفر، أنه لم تُسجّل أي إصابات جراء الحادث، ولم تُصدر أي أوامر بإخلاء المنطقة.
وأظهرت لقطات عدة عربات متكدسة فوق بعضها على خط السكة الحديدية في منطقة ريفية، بينما اندلع حريق في الأعشاب المحيطة وارتفع الدخان بالقرب من موقع الحادث.
وأفادت هيئة خدمات الطوارئ بأن الحادث يُعامل على أنه واقعة تتعلق بمواد خطرة، إلا أنه لم يتضح على الفور ما الذي كانت تحمله العربات.
