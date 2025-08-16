Advertisement

في وضح النهار.. سرقوا مجوهرات بقيمة 2 مليون دولار شاهدوا الفيديو

16-08-2025 | 01:56
هرب لصوص في مدينة سياتل بما يقدر بنحو 2 مليون دولار من الألماس والساعات الفاخرة والذهب وغيرها في عملية سرقة جريئة في منتصف النهار لمتجر مجوهرات في أقل من 90 ثانية، وفق ما أعلنت الشرطة الأميركية. 

وأظهر مقطع فيديو من كاميرات المراقبة في المتجر بمنطقة غرب سياتل 4 مشتبه بهم مقنعين يحطمون الباب الأمامي الزجاجي المغلق بمطارق ثم ينهبون 6 واجهات عرض يوم الخميس الماضي.
وقالت الشرطة الأميركية في بيان إن واجهة عرض واحدة كانت تضم ساعات رولكس قيمتها 750 ألف دولار.
 
 
وأوضحت الشرطة أن أحد المشتبه بهم هدد العمال برذاذ للدببة ومسدس صاعق، لكن لم يصب أحد.
 
وقال جوش ميناش، نائب رئيس المتجر المملوك للأسرة، عبر الهاتف أمس الجمعة: "لقد أصبنا بصدمة كموظفين.. سنغلق لفترة من الوقت".

وقال ميناش إن العمال انتهوا من تنظيف الزجاج المكسور ويعملون على إحصاء الخسائر.(سكاي نيوز)
 
