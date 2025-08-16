في وضح النهار.. سرقوا مجوهرات بقيمة 2 مليون دولار شاهدوا الفيديو

Cops are still looking for the violent streets thugs who ransacked Menashe and Sons in West Seattle, snatching watches and jewelry worth $2 million.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bruce Harrell says crime is down in the city. https://t.co/GyHlPymVDA pic.twitter.com/UqlGa0UYSf
