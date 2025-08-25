رعب وفوضى في إحدى الجامعات.. وهذا ما تبين (فيديو)

Columbia: Major police response at the University of south carolina in Columbia, following reports of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper Library. pic.twitter.com/ZhbIbIkEs7
— 🌍 Breaking News of the Day (@BNOfTheDay) August 25, 2025
ACTIVE SHOOTER? Or assault umbrella? pic.twitter.com/300YEMA4wv
— @amuse (@amuse) August 25, 2025
ACTIVE SHOOTER? Or assault umbrella? pic.twitter.com/300YEMA4wv