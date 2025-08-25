Advertisement

رعب وفوضى في إحدى الجامعات.. وهذا ما تبين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-08-2025 | 02:19
Doc-P-1408635-638917106302862816.jpg
Doc-P-1408635-638917106302862816.jpg photos 0
انتشرت أنباء عن مهاجم يتجول قرب مكتبة جامعة "ساوث كارولينا" في مدينة كولومبيا عاصمة ولاية "كارولينا الجنوبية" في اميركا ويطلق النار على كل من يراه أمامه من الطلبة، بحسب وسائل إعلام أميركية.
 
 
وشهدت الجامعة حالة من الفوضى والتوتر وسط فرار الطلبة العشوائي، وصدرت تعليمات للطلبة بالبقاء في أماكنهم، بينما تُجري الشرطة تحقيقًا في إطلاق نار قرب المكتبة.
 
ويدرس في الجامعة الواقعة في قلب مدينة كولومبيا، التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو 145 ألف نسمة، حوالي 38 ألف طالب.

وصرح مسؤولون أمنيون، في وقت لاحق، بأنه لا يوجد دليل على وجود مُطلق نار، ولم ترد أي تقارير عن إطلاق نار أو ضحايا جراء هجوم.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام أميركية صوراً ومقاطع قالت إنها لمشتبه به، يظهر فيها شاب أبيض يرتدي بنطالاً أسود، ويحمل مظلة في يده.

وسادت شكوك حول ما يحمله الشاب الذي تم تداول مقطع يظهر فيه بشكل واسع، حيث يبدو التضارب بشأن ما كان في يد الشاب.
 
 
لكن صوراً أكثر وضوحاً في تفاصيلها أظهرت براءة ذلك الشاب المشتبه به، حيث اتضح فعلاً أن ما كان يحمله في يده مجرد مظلة عادية.

وقالت الجامعة، في بيان لها، "كانت هناك تقارير كاذبة عن إطلاق نار في الجامعات في جميع أنحاء البلاد في الأيام الأخيرة وما زال الحادث الذي وقع الليلة قيد التحقيق".(إرم نيوز)
 
