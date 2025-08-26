بالفيديو.. ممرضة تخاطر بحياتها لتطعيم رضيع

Such people truly need appreciation! 🙌 From Chauharghati Mandi HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/FbysmHKqOB
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 22, 2025
