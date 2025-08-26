Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. ممرضة تخاطر بحياتها لتطعيم رضيع

Lebanon 24
26-08-2025 | 09:56
A-
A+
Doc-P-1409249-638918244997307005.jpg
Doc-P-1409249-638918244997307005.jpg photos 0
قامت الممرضة الهندية كاملا ديفي من ولاية هيماشال براديش بعبور نهر جارف بالقفز بين الصخور، للوصول إلى مولود جديد وتطعيمه بعدما تعذّر على والدته الحضور بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية.

وتعمل ديفي في مركز الرعاية الصحية الأولية في سودهار، إضافة إلى إشرافها على مركز سوار الصحي الفرعي، ما جعل الطفل ضمن مسؤولياتها المباشرة.
 
