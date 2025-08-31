Advertisement

بالفيديو.. مقاتل يهاجم حارس أمن بعد خسارته بالضربة القاضية

Lebanon 24
31-08-2025 | 15:30
شهدت النسخة الثالثة من بطولة "الملاكمة القذرة" في ميامي بداية فوضوية، بعدما أقدم المصارع شون هوتسينغ على توجيه لكمة قوية لحارس أمن عقب خسارته أمام داستن بيلي بالضربة القاضية.

النزال بدأ بإثارة كبيرة في وزن المتوسط، قبل أن يحسم بيلي المواجهة في الجولة الثانية بضربة مضادة قوية وضربات أرضية أنهت اللقاء.
 
لكن المشهد الأغرب وقع بعد دقائق، حين غادر هوتسينغ الحلبة واشتبك مع أحد عناصر الأمن، لتندلع فوضى عارمة في القاعة.
