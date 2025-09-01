Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. مدينة مصغّرة خاصة للقطط

01-09-2025 | 00:00
أثار اليوتيوبر الصيني شينغ تشيلي ضجة واسعة بعد نشره مقاطع فيديو لمدينة مصغّرة شيّدها خصيصًا لقططه، تضم سوبر ماركت، منتجعًا صحيًا، شاحنات إلكترونية، وحتى محطة مترو أنفاق تعمل بكامل طاقتها.

المشروع، الذي استغرق أشهراً من العمل اليدوي، بدا واقعيًا لدرجة دفعت كثيرين للاعتقاد أنه من إنتاج الذكاء الاصطناعي. لكن تشيلي ردّ بنشر فيديو مباشر لمطعم وجبات سريعة داخل المدينة، أطلق عليه مستخدمون اسم "مياو دونالدز"، لإثبات أن العمل حقيقي ومصمّم يدويًا.

المدينة تتميز بتفاصيل دقيقة تحاكي البنية التحتية الحضرية، من أنفاق وعربات وسلالم متحركة وأبواب أوتوماتيكية إلى شاشات LED وحواجز أمان، ما جعل أحد المتابعين يعلّق ساخرًا: "يبدو هذا النظام أفضل من مترو أنفاق نيويورك".
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24