بالفيديو.. مدينة مصغّرة خاصة للقطط

A Chinese man has built an entire town for his cats, says it’s worth it because it makes his son happy.
YouTuber Xing Zhilei has built an entire town for his cats which includes a supermarket, a theater, a spa, a parking garage, a Cybertruck and a working subway system.
Wild. pic.twitter.com/iVhSNLIBut
— collin rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2025
A Chinese man has built an entire town for his cats, says it’s worth it because it makes his son happy.
YouTuber Xing Zhilei has built an entire town for his cats which includes a supermarket, a theater, a spa, a parking garage, a Cybertruck and a working subway system.
Wild. pic.twitter.com/iVhSNLIBut