انفصل عن زوجته العام الماضي... العثور على يوتيوبر شهير جدًا جثة داخل منزله (صورة)

Lebanon 24
09-09-2025 | 12:24
عُثر على اليوتيوبر الكوري الجنوبي نا دونغ هيون، المعروف باسم BuzzBean11 وصاحب أكثر من 1.4 مليون مشترك على يوتيوب، جثة داخل منزله في شرق سيول صباح السبت 6 أيلول، وفق ما أفادت به صحف محلية بينها كوريا هيرالد وتشوسون إلبو.


وذكرت الشرطة أنّ أحد أصدقائه أبلغ عنها بعد تغيّبه عن موعد محدد، ليتم العثور عليه متوفيًا داخل المنزل، من دون العثور على رسالة انتحار أو دلائل تشير إلى وجود عنف.


تشير التحقيقات الأولية إلى أنّ الوفاة قد تكون لأسباب طبيعية، وقد طُلب تشريح الجثة لتحديد السبب بدقّة، فيما تتحقق السلطات أيضًا من احتمال معاناته من مرض سابق.


وجاءت وفاته بعد يومين فقط من بثّ مباشر استمر خمس ساعات ونصف، كان خلاله يلعب لعبة "مابينوجي"، وتحدّث عن حضوره أسبوع الموضة في سيول، معترفًا بأنّه لم ينم سوى ثلاث ساعات.

وقال لمتابعيه: "كان أسبوع الموضة ممتعًا.. شاهدت العروض حتى النهاية"، مضيفًا أنه لم ينم جيدًا في تلك الفترة.


نا، الذي بدأ نشاطه على يوتيوب عام 2010، كان شخصية بارزة في عالم صناعة المحتوى الرقمي في كوريا الجنوبية.


وعلى الصعيد الشخصي، انفصل العام الماضي عن زوجته السابقة وصانعة المحتوى لي تشاي وون بعد زواج استمر ثماني سنوات، لكنه احتفظ بعلاقة صداقة معها. وقد شاركت لي وشقيقته الصغرى في رئاسة مراسم العزاء التي أُقيمت في المركز الطبي لجامعة كونكوك.
