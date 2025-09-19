Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. كان يقضي حاجته فتفاجأ بالفيضان

Lebanon 24
19-09-2025 | 02:14
في مشهد درامي تداولته وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، نجا رجل من قرية ثاكوربور في ولاية أوتاراخاند الهندية بعدما حاصرته مياه فيضان مفاجئ أثناء وجوده قرب النهر لقضاء حاجته. ووفقًا لتقارير محلية، اضطر الرجل إلى تسلق عمود كهرباء والتمسك به إلى أن وصلت فرق الإنقاذ.

وقالت قناة News18 الهندية إن فرق القوة الوطنية للإغاثة من الكوارث (NDRF) نجحت في إجلاء الرجل بعد انتشار مقطع الفيديو على نطاق واسع، بينما تشهد الولاية أمطارًا غزيرة وانهيارات أرضية أودت بحياة العشرات.

وأظهرت اللقطات المتداولة الرجل متشبثًا بالعمود فيما تتدفق مياه نهر تونز أسفله، وهو أكبر روافد نهر يامونا، بحسب الباحث في شؤون الطقس نافين ريدي الذي نشر الفيديو على منصة "إكس".
وبالتزامن، ضربت فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية أربع قرى في مقاطعة تشامولي، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخصين وفقدان آخرين وتضرر أكثر من 45 منزلًا و15 حظيرة مواشي. ونقلت السلطات عدداً من المصابين إلى معهد الهند للعلوم الطبية في ريشيكيش لتلقي العلاج.

وتواجه الولاية موجة غير مسبوقة من الأمطار منذ أيام أدت إلى قطع طرق وجرف جسور وإلحاق أضرار واسعة بالبنى التحتية، فيما تواصل السلطات عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في المناطق المنكوبة.
