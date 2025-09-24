"يشبه انفجار بركان"... شاهدوا لحظة اجتياح أقوى إعصار استوائي في العالم هذا العام لفندق

This happened at the Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park in Hong Kong a couple hours ago. I have never seen anything like this before.
I was up at 4 am taping my windows because water was just pouring in…
Ragasa is indeed a super Typhoon 🌀… pic.twitter.com/O59FJbGLsE
— Eric Yeung 👍🚀🌕 (@KingKong9888) September 24, 2025
This happened at the Fullerton Hotel Ocean Park in Hong Kong a couple hours ago. I have never seen anything like this before.
I was up at 4 am taping my windows because water was just pouring in…
Ragasa is indeed a super Typhoon 🌀… pic.twitter.com/O59FJbGLsE