منوعات

"يشبه انفجار بركان"... شاهدوا لحظة اجتياح أقوى إعصار استوائي في العالم هذا العام لفندق

Lebanon 24
24-09-2025 | 14:49
شهدت مدينة هونغ كونغ، الأربعاء، لحظات مرعبة مع وصول الإعصار "رغاسا" الذي يُعد أقوى إعصار استوائي في العالم هذا العام، حيث اجتاحت أمواج ضخمة بهو فندق "فوليرتون أوشن بارك" في منطقة أبردين، وحطمت الأبواب الزجاجية لتغمر كامل الردهة بالمياه، وفق ما أظهرته مقاطع مصورة تم تداولها على مواقع التواصل.


وتسببت قوة المياه في إسقاط أشخاص وسحبهم بفعل التيار العنيف، بينما سُمع صراخ المتواجدين في محاولة للتشبث بالأثاث تفاديًا للغرق.


وقد امتد الدمار إلى داخل الفندق، مخلفًا أضرارًا كبيرة في الممتلكات.


وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت السلطات التايوانية ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الإعصار إلى 15 قتيلًا، فيما لا يزال 124 شخصًا في عداد المفقودين، بعد أن تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة بانهيار سد ترابي في مقاطعة هواليين، ما أدى إلى فيضان جارف اجتاح المنازل والبنى التحتية، ودمر جسرًا بالكامل في بلدة غوانغفو.


ووفقًا لشهادات محلية، وصف السكان المشهد بأنه "يشبه انفجار بركان"، حيث اندفعت السيول الموحلة إلى الطوابق الأرضية، مما دفع أكثر من نصف سكان غوانغفو، البالغ عددهم نحو 8,450 نسمة، إلى البحث عن مأوى في الطوابق العليا أو على المرتفعات.


