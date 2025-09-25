بالفيديو.. شوارع تتحول إلى "برك صيد أسماك"

🌀After the devastation in Macau, residents went fishing in the streets after Typhoon Ragasa. There's free fish for everyone! hahhahhaha Incredible scenes of resilience and a darkly humorous silver lining after the severe flooding. 🐟😅 pic.twitter.com/ICU8mdEFHB
— Natie🇨🇳🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@Natie2Natie) September 24, 2025
🌀 Super #TyphoonRagasa just dropped a seafood buffet on the beaches in Zhangzhou, southeast #China's Fujian!😲 After the tide receded, locals were scrambling to collect #oysters by the bucketload.🦪🦪🦪 pic.twitter.com/HfIxiqHSOJ
— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 25, 2025
