Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. شوارع تتحول إلى "برك صيد أسماك"

Lebanon 24
25-09-2025 | 10:21
A-
A+
Doc-P-1421457-638944179232415119.png
Doc-P-1421457-638944179232415119.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تحولت شوارع ماكاو، في الصين، إلى ما يشبه بركة ضخمة بعد مرور إعصار راجاسا، حيث انتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع لسكان محليين يصطادون الأسماك في الطرق المغمورة بالمياه مستخدمين الشباك والأكياس البلاستيكية.

وأظهر أحد الفيديوهات المنشورة على صحيفة "شنغهاي ديلي" مشاهد لافتة لسكان يجمعون الأسماك ويحملونها على دراجاتهم، فيما التقط آخرون صوراً ذاتية مع صيدهم المفاجئ. وسخر مستخدمون قائلين إن "الإعصار لم يجلب الأمطار فقط، بل جلب أيضاً خططاً للعشاء".
Advertisement
وفي مدينة تشانغتشو بمقاطعة فوجيان الصينية، تداولت الصحيفة فيديو مماثلاً لسكان يجمعون المحار بكميات كبيرة بعد انحسار المدّ.

إعصار راجاسا، أقوى إعصار استوائي في العالم هذا العام، ضرب مقاطعة غوانغدونغ جنوب الصين بسرعة رياح بلغت 145 كيلومتراً في الساعة بعد اجتياح هونغ كونغ، مخلفاً أضراراً بشرية ومادية جسيمة؛ حيث أودى بحياة 14 شخصاً على الأقل في تايوان، ولا يزال أكثر من 20 في عداد المفقودين، وأُصيب أكثر من 100 شخص في هونغ كونغ.
مواضيع ذات صلة
هل تتحوّل محادثات السلام مع ترامب إلى فخ لروسيا؟ هذا ما كشفته "بوليتيكو"
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 21:05:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"لبنان24": مسيرات لمُناصري "حزب الله" تجوب شوارع الضاحية الجنوبيّة لبيروت
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 21:05:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"الأمن العام" معزياً بشهداء الجيش: يجسدون أسمى معاني التضحية والعطاء
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 21:05:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"لبنان 24": مسيّرة إسرائيلية ألقت مسامير في شوارع بلدة رامية والجيش يعمل على إزالتها
lebanon 24
25/09/2025 21:05:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

جنوب الصين

هونغ كونغ

الصينية

تشانغ

الصين

غوان

بيرة

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2025-09-25
08:21 | 2025-09-25
04:28 | 2025-09-25
02:50 | 2025-09-25
00:36 | 2025-09-25
23:42 | 2025-09-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24