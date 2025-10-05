Advertisement

منوعات

حادثة غريبة... عائلة تتفاجأ بسقوط قطعة ضخمة من معدات "ناسا" في مزرعتها (صور)

Lebanon 24
05-10-2025 | 06:20
A-
A+
Doc-P-1425431-638952616001878770.jpeg
Doc-P-1425431-638952616001878770.jpeg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
فوجئت عائلة أميركية بسقوط قطعة ضخمة من معدات الأبحاث التابعة لوكالة الفضاء الأميركية "ناسا" في مزرعتها الواقعة غرب ولاية تكساس، في حادثة أثارت دهشة السكان المحليين واستدعت تدخل السلطات.
 
وفي التفاصيل، كانت عائلة "والتر" تمارس أعمالها اليومية كالمعتاد عندما لاحظ أفرادها مظلة ضخمة تهبط ببطء من السماء، قبل أن تستقر في أحد الحقول الزراعية القريبة.
 
وذكرت صحيفة كرونيكل أن العائلة التقطت صوراً ومقاطع فيديو للمشهد الغريب، ثم سارعت إلى إبلاغ مكتب عمدة مقاطعة "هيل" بالحادثة.
 
وبعد وقت قصير، أوضحت السلطات أن وكالة "ناسا" كانت تبحث عن قطعة مفقودة من معداتها البحثية يُعتقد أنها سقطت أثناء تجربة بالونية علمية.
 
واتضح لاحقاً أن الجسم الذي هبط في المزرعة هو جهاز علمي ضخم بحجم سيارة رياضية متعددة الاستخدامات، كان جزءاً من تجربة بحثية تُجرى على ارتفاعات شاهقة.
 
وفي أعقاب الحادثة، وصل فريق من منشأة "كولومبيا العلمية للبالونات" التابعة لناسا، بقيادة شخص يُدعى "جاريسون"، إلى الموقع لتأمين الجهاز واستعادته. 

وبحسب المسؤولين المحليين، فإن المنطاد أُطلق من فورت سومنر في ولاية نيو مكسيكو قبل يوم واحد من الحادثة، ومرّ فوق منطقتي كلوفيس وبورتاليس، قبل أن ينحرف مساره نحو غرب تكساس ويهبط في أرض عائلة والتر.
  
Advertisement




مواضيع ذات صلة
حادثة غريبة... هذا ما حدث في إحدى المدارس!
lebanon 24
05/10/2025 16:37:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادثة غريبة… جثة امرأة تسقط داخل منزل!
lebanon 24
05/10/2025 16:37:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادثة غريبة.. أنجبت طفلا ثم قتلته وذهبت إلى "ماكدونالدز"
lebanon 24
05/10/2025 16:37:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
اليونيفيل تمنح بلدية صور معدات طاقة شمسية
lebanon 24
05/10/2025 16:37:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

وكالة الفضاء الأميركية

وكالة الفضاء

يوم واحد

كولومبيا

كولومب

تكساس

رياضي

العلم

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
09:20 | 2025-10-05
03:16 | 2025-10-05
01:53 | 2025-10-05
01:26 | 2025-10-05
23:55 | 2025-10-04
23:00 | 2025-10-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24