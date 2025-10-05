حادثة غريبة... عائلة تتفاجأ بسقوط قطعة ضخمة من معدات "ناسا" في مزرعتها (صور)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a nasa research balloon!
Did you see something flying in the west Texas sky last night? You weren't seeing things. It was this HUGE balloon which crashed today in a Hale County farm.
📸: @KAMCNews viewer Ann Walterhttps://t.co/1yKojfyL94 pic.twitter.com/7te60mpl3M
— Lauren Matter (@LaurenMatter) October 2, 2025
