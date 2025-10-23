Advertisement

منوعات

كان يصوّر نفسه.. فيديو مروّع لقطار يدهس طفلا

Lebanon 24
23-10-2025 | 23:47
A-
A+
Doc-P-1433354-638968853557485568.png
Doc-P-1433354-638968853557485568.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
توفي فتى يبلغ من العمر 15 عامًا في مدينة بوري بولاية أوديشا، بعد أن صدمه قطار بينما كان يصوّر مقطعًا قصيرًا على قضبان السكك الحديدية، الثلاثاء، في محطة جاناكديفبور.

وبحسب قناة NDTV، كان الفتى فيشواجيت ساهو، من سكان مانغالاغات، قد زار مع والدته معبد داكشينكالي، وتوقف في طريق العودة لتسجيل فيديو لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. يظهر المقطع ساهو وهو يلتقط صورًا لنفسه فيما يقترب القطار من الاتجاه المقابل.

هرعت شرطة السكك الحديدية في أوديشا إلى الموقع وانتشلت الجثة. وفي حادثة مماثلة خلال آب الماضي، جرفته المياه يوتيوبر (22 عامًا) من بيرهامبور أثناء تصوير لقطات في شلال دودوما بكورابوت، وفشلت محاولات إنقاذه رغم عمليات البحث التي نفذتها الشرطة والدفاع المدني. (news18)
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
حادث مروّع في حيّ السلم: سيارة تدهس أمًا وطفلتها (فيديو)
lebanon 24
24/10/2025 09:57:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فيديو مروّع من لبنان.. سيدة تعذب طفلاً رضيعاً!
lebanon 24
24/10/2025 09:57:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادثة مروّعة تهزّ بلدة عكارية... وفاة طفلة بعد أن دهسها والدها عن طريق الخطأ (صورة)
lebanon 24
24/10/2025 09:57:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادث قطار مروّع في سلوفاكيا
lebanon 24
24/10/2025 09:57:18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

السكك الحديدية

ولاية أوديشا

يوتيوب

القطار

دودوما

ما بك

دودو

بولا

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:55 | 2025-10-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:00 | 2025-10-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2025-10-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:29 | 2025-10-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:08 | 2025-10-23 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
02:34 | 2025-10-24
01:44 | 2025-10-24
01:35 | 2025-10-24
01:04 | 2025-10-24
00:45 | 2025-10-24
00:19 | 2025-10-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24