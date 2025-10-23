كان يصوّر نفسه.. فيديو مروّع لقطار يدهس طفلا

Tragic accident occurred in Puri district, Odisha A 15-year-old boy was hit by train & died near Janakdeipur railway station. The accident occurred while he was filming a video reel on his mobile phone on the railway track. pic.twitter.com/sg5vI5yDSy
— CMNS_Media✍🏻 Dr. Physician 📝VEDA 👣 (@1SanatanSatya) October 23, 2025
Tragic accident occurred in Puri district, Odisha A 15-year-old boy was hit by train & died near Janakdeipur railway station. The accident occurred while he was filming a video reel on his mobile phone on the railway track. pic.twitter.com/sg5vI5yDSy