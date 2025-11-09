Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. خلاف داخل حافلة و "تهديد"

Lebanon 24
09-11-2025 | 15:06
واجهت امرأة أميركية راكبًا في حافلة اتهمته بأنه يحدّق بها "من الرأس إلى أخمص القدمين"، ووثّقت التفاعل بكاميرا هاتفها. طلبت منه التوقف قائلة: "هذا يُزعجني كثيرًا… أسجّل ما يحدث كدليل، وإذا استمرّ سأبلغ السلطات".
 
ردّ الرجل بانزعاج، ومع تصاعد التوتر جدّدت تهديدها بالاتصال بالشرطة.
الفيديو انتشر على وسائل التواصل وأثار ردود فعل متباينة: مستخدمون شككوا في جدوى إبلاغ الشرطة لمجرّد التحديق وطالبوا بسياق أوسع معتبرين أن المقطع يُظهر جزءًا من الواقعة فقط؛ آخرون أشادوا بموقف المرأة ووصفوه بالشجاع؛ فيما حذّر البعض من أن التصوير لا يضمن السلامة وقد يزيد التوتّر، ورأى فريق أن المواجهة نفسها صعّدت الموقف وربما صارت "من أجل الكاميرا".
