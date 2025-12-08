Advertisement

منوعات

في حديقة سفاري.. دب يهاجم حارسه خلال عرض! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-12-2025 | 04:13
A-
A+
Doc-P-1452248-639007893134531932.png
Doc-P-1452248-639007893134531932.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
هاجم دب أسود في حديقة هانغتشو سفاري في مقاطعة تشجيانغ بشرقي الصين أحد الحراس بعد انتهاء جولة من العروض الحية؛ ما أثار جدلا واسعا على منصات التواصل حول جدوى استمرار عروض الحيوانات.

ووثقت مقاطع فيديو الحادث الذي وقع أثناء تقديم العرض، ظهور الحارسين وهما يرشدان اثنين من الدببة السوداء إلى المسرح لجولة إضافية من العرض.

ونجح أحد الدبين في أداء العرض بشكل طبيعي، بينما انقضّ الآخر فجأة على حارسه؛ ما أدى إلى سقوطه على الأرض ومحاولته الهرب.

وتدخل موظفون آخرون بسرعة مستخدمين أدوات مسرحية مثل الكراسي والعصي لفصل الدب عن الحارس، لكن الحيوان انقضّ مجددا، واضطر الفريق لاستخدام القوة لفصلهما نهائيا.
 
Advertisement
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
بالفيديو.. نمر يهاجم امرأة خلال رحلة سفاري
lebanon 24
08/12/2025 12:53:48 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أسد يهاجم متطوّعة سويدية خلال سفاري خيول بجنوب أفريقيا
lebanon 24
08/12/2025 12:53:48 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
سفارة بولندا: عرض للثقافة البولندية في مهرجان يوم الأمم في بيروت
lebanon 24
08/12/2025 12:53:48 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تجسس لصالح روسيا وإيران.. سجن حارس في سفارة أميركا في النرويج
lebanon 24
08/12/2025 12:53:48 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

مقاطعة تشجيانغ

تشجيانغ

safari

جيانغ

العرض

الصين

دمين

جيان

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:00 | 2025-12-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:31 | 2025-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:17 | 2025-12-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:19 | 2025-12-07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:56 | 2025-12-08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
05:17 | 2025-12-08
01:24 | 2025-12-08
23:00 | 2025-12-07
16:14 | 2025-12-07
15:48 | 2025-12-07
12:34 | 2025-12-07
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24