في حديقة سفاري.. دب يهاجم حارسه خلال عرض! (فيديو)

A shocking 46 seconds: At Hangzhou safari Park, a black bear unexpectedly attacked its keeper during a show. The zoo confirms the keeper is safe, the bear has been removed from shows, and officials suggest the smell of treats may have triggered the bear's food drive. pic.twitter.com/pZSM5tr25J
— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 7, 2025
