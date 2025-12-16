Now she will file false dowry, DV, 125 case on not just husband but his entire family, police will register it happily & court will give her maintenance also because she is abla naari & isolated incidence of adultery doesn't take away her alimony right pic.twitter.com/OHI2AC9orh
— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 15, 2025
