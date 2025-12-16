تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
منوعات

عبر الـ"GPS".. هكذا كشف خيانة زوجته

Lebanon 24
16-12-2025 | 09:22
Doc-P-1456046-639014991774583188.png
Doc-P-1456046-639014991774583188.png photos 0
شهدت مدينة أمريتسار في ولاية البنجاب الهندية، حادثة أثارت جدلاً بعد أن قال زوج يدعى رافي جولاتي إنه ضبط زوجته داخل فندق برفقة رجل آخر، بعد زواج دام 15 عاماً، مؤكداً أن الواقعة ليست الأولى.

وبحسب رواية الزوج، كانت حادثة مشابهة قد وقعت عام 2018، حين قال إنه عثر عليها في فندق مع شخص آخر قبل أن يتدخل أهلها وتُحل المسألة ودياً بسبب وجود أطفال صغار. هذه المرة، أوضح أنه اشتبه بها منذ أكثر من عام، وعندما غادرت المنزل ولم ترد على اتصالاته، لجأ إلى جهاز تتبع GPS كان قد وضعه على دراجتها، فتتبع الإشارة حتى وصل إلى الفندق حيث قال إنه وجدها متلبسة.

من جهته، قال والد الزوج إن المشكلة مستمرة منذ سنوات، وإن عائلته سبق أن عالجت واقعة مشابهة عبر اجتماع عائلي انتهى باعتذار وتسوية، قبل أن تتكرر الحادثة بحسب قوله. وأضاف أن الرجل الذي شوهدت معه قُدِّم للعائلة سابقاً على أنه "شقيقها"، وأن الزوجة أبلغتهم هذه المرة بأنها لا تريد الاستمرار مع رافي وتريد العودة إلى منزل والديها، مشيراً إلى أن عائلة الزوجة لم ترد على محاولات التواصل حتى الآن. (news18)
طفلهما مصاب بمرض نادر جداً... زوجة توثق 520 خيانة لزوجها!
قبلان: لبنان على حافة أزمة وطنية كبرى والتخلّي السياسي خيانة عظمى
ماكرون يحذر من خيانة أميركا لأوكراني
اتهمت زوجها بالخيانة بسبب عرّافة "أونلاين"... ما القصة؟
