Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

شيف شهير مزّق معدة زبون بمشروبه (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-12-2025 | 13:02
Doc-P-1459904-639022898857060769.png
Doc-P-1459904-639022898857060769.png photos 0
تعرّض رجل روسي لإصابة خطيرة في المعدة بعد تناوله كوكتيلًا يحتوي على "النيتروجين السائل" خلال حفلة عيد الميلاد لشركة داخل أستوديو للطهي في موسكو.

وبحسب شهود عيان، أعدّ شيف مشهور كوكتيلات ضمن عروض "كريو-شوي" ترفيهية، وشجّع المصاب الذي يدعى سيرغي على شرب الكوكتيل مباشرة، من دون تحذير الضيوف من المخاطر.

بعد تناول المشروب، انقبض سيرغي من الألم وسقط على الأرض. ولاحقًا، أفاد أطباء بأن "النيتروجين السائل" تسبب في تمزّق معدته نتيجة التوسع السريع للغاز داخل جسده، وفق فيديو نشرته صحيفة "ديلي ميل".

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن المصاب نُقل فورًا إلى العناية المركزة وخضع لعملية طارئة لإصلاح الضرر في المعدة، فيما قال الأطباء إن حالته "حرجة" لكنه يتعافى تدريجيًا.

وذكرت المعطيات أن "النيتروجين السائل" يغلي بسرعة في درجة حرارة الغرفة، وأن تناوله قبل تبخره بالكامل قد يؤدي إلى إصابات داخلية خطيرة أو حتى الوفاة بسبب تمدد الغاز المفاجئ. كما حذّر خبراء من شرب أي مشروبات تحتوي على "النيتروجين السائل" قبل أن يتبخر تمامًا، لافتين إلى أن استخدامه في المشروبات "مقيّد أو ممنوع" في دول عدة بسبب المخاطر. (ارم)
حفلة عيد الميلاد

عيد الميلاد

سيرغي

الغاز

موسكو

لي مي

عيان

ديلي

