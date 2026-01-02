خلال عرض ترفيهي.. إصابة موظف في "ديزني" أثناء منعه صخرة من الوصول إلى الجمهور

NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX
— scott gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2025
NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX