Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

خلال عرض ترفيهي.. إصابة موظف في "ديزني" أثناء منعه صخرة من الوصول إلى الجمهور

Lebanon 24
02-01-2026 | 03:13
Doc-P-1462723-639029457569109709.jpg
Doc-P-1462723-639029457569109709.jpg photos 0
شهد عالم "ديزني" في فلوريدا الأميركية إصابة موظف أثناء منعه صخرة من الوصول إلى الجمهور خلال عرض ترفيهي. 
 
وبينما كان الزوار يستعدون لمتابعة عرض "انديانا جونز: العرض الملحمي للمؤثرات الخطرة"، وثق مقطع فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع لحظة خروج الكرة العملاقة عن مسارها، خلال إعادة تمثيل المشهد الشهير من فيلم "غزاة تابوت العهد".
 
وبدا في البداية أن الجمهور تعامل مع الموقف بروح من التسلية، قبل أن يتحول المشهد سريعا إلى حالة من القلق، مع اندفاع الصخرة المرتدة، التي تزن نحو 400 رطل، باتجاه الحضور.

وعندها، تقدم أحد موظفي المنتزه في محاولة لإيقاف المجسم، وبسط ساعديه استعدادا للاصطدام، إلا أن الصخرة المزيفة اطاحته ارضا بسهولة، رغم تمكنه من وقف اندفاعها ومنع وصولها إلى الجمهور.
 
وبعد سقوطه، لم يتمكن الموظف من النهوض على الفور، فيما هرع عدد من زملائه لمساعدته، بينما كان ممددا على ظهره فوق أرضية المسرح.

وأوضح الموقع الرسمي لمدونة منتزهات ديزني ان المجسم المستخدم في العرض مصنوع من المطاط ويزن نحو 400 رطل.

واكد متحدث باسم "ديزني" وقوع الحادث، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل اضافية تتعلق بتوقيت الحادث أو طبيعة اصابة الموظف.

وقالت "ديزني" في بيان: "نحن نركز حاليا على دعم عضو فريقنا الذي يتعافى"، مؤكدة أن السلامة تمثل جوهر عملها، وأن هذا الجزء من العرض سيخضع للتعديل إلى حين انتهاء فريق السلامة من مراجعة ما جرى. (روسيا اليوم) 
 

