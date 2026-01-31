تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

داخل الـ"ساونا".. 5 مراهقين لقوا حتفهم

Lebanon 24
31-01-2026 | 16:34
داخل الـساونا.. 5 مراهقين لقوا حتفهم
داخل الـساونا.. 5 مراهقين لقوا حتفهم photos 0
لقي خمسة مراهقين مصرعهم جراء حريق اندلع في ساونا خاصة بمدينة بروكوبييفسك الروسية.

وأعلنت وزارة الطوارئ الروسية عن وقوع الحادث في إقليم كيميروفو بسيبيريا، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل هويات الضحايا.
ورد بلاغ عن الحريق في الساونا الواقعة بشارع كوبانسكايا، لتتوجه فرق الإطفاء والإنقاذ فوراً إلى المكان.

وأشارت تقارير أولية إلى احتمال وجود آخرين داخل المبنى أثناء الحريق، فيما لا تزال المعلومات حول الحادث قيد التحديث.
وزارة الطوارئ الروسية

وزارة الطوارئ

الكشف عن

سيبيريا

بروكوب

الروس

اونا

بروك

