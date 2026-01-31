داخل الـساونا.. 5 مراهقين لقوا حتفهم

Tragedy in Russia’s Kemerovo region: five teenagers have died after a fire broke out in a sauna during a birthday gathering. Preliminary reports point to a short circuit. One girl managed to escape. A criminal case has been opened as firefighters continue work at the scene. pic.twitter.com/KhN3i5AF90
— Brian McDonald (@27khv) January 31, 2026
