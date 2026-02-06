مع ارتفاع الذهب.. فندق يقتلع سبائك ذهبية تزين أرضية مدخله ويبيعها (صور)

The iconic lobby of the #EmperorEntertainmentHotel in #Macao looks a little different recently. After rumors swirled about the "overnight disappearance" of the gold bricks embedded in the floor, the #hotel’s parent company confirmed they’ve sold the stash—over 79kg of #gold—for… pic.twitter.com/z74tcsGb7M
— Shenzhen Daily (@szdaily1) February 6, 2026
