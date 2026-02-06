تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
منوعات

مع ارتفاع الذهب.. فندق يقتلع سبائك ذهبية تزين أرضية مدخله ويبيعها (صور)

Lebanon 24
06-02-2026 | 00:53
مع ارتفاع الذهب.. فندق يقتلع سبائك ذهبية تزين أرضية مدخله ويبيعها (صور)
مع ارتفاع الذهب.. فندق يقتلع سبائك ذهبية تزين أرضية مدخله ويبيعها (صور) photos 0
قرر فندق "غراند أمبيرور" في ماكاو بيع سبائك ذهب حقيقية كانت مرصعة في أرضية مدخله الرئيسي الشهير، مستفيداً من الارتفاع القياسي في أسعار المعدن النفيس.

وكان الفندق، الذي افتتح عام 2006، معروفاً بـ "ممره الذهبي" الفخم، الذي زُينت أرضيته بعشرات السبائك الذهبية عيار 24 قيراطاً، تزن الواحدة منها كيلوغراماً.

وأعلنت الشركة الأم للفندق أن القرار يأتي ضمن خطة تجديد وتطوير مرافقه، وأن التصميم الحالي لم يعد متوافقاً مع طابعه المستقبلي. كما أشارت إلى أن ارتفاع أسعار الذهب حالياً يمثل "فرصة استثمارية جيدة" لتحويل الأصول إلى سيولة نقدية.

وبلغ الوزن الإجمالي للذهب المباع 79 كيلوغراماً، وبيعت السبائك مقابل 12.8 مليون دولار أميركي (نحو 13 مليون دولار). وأوضحت الشركة أن العائدات ستعزز وضعها المالي وتمكنها من الاستثمار في فرص مستقبلية.

يذكر أن الفندق أوقف عملياته في مجال المقامرة في تشرين الأول 2025، تماشياً مع تشديد قوانين الكازينوهات في ماكاو، المدينة الوحيدة في الصين التي يسمح فيها بالقمار، والتي تتعرض حالياً لضغوط من بكين لتنويع اقتصادها. (عربي21)
