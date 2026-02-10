الطريق تحوّل إلى ساحة حرب.. سطو مسلح على شاحنة لنقل الأموال بأسلوب هوليوودي (فيديو)

ITALY: An armed gang carried out a daylight assault on an armored cash in transit van in southern Italy this morning. The attack targeted a BTV armored vehicle on the SS 613 highway between Lecce and Brindisi, near the Tuturano exit in the Puglia region.
According to Italian… pic.twitter.com/Bqu03Dy4rx
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 9, 2026
ITALY: An armed gang carried out a daylight assault on an armored cash in transit van in southern Italy this morning. The attack targeted a BTV armored vehicle on the SS 613 highway between Lecce and Brindisi, near the Tuturano exit in the Puglia region.
According to Italian… pic.twitter.com/Bqu03Dy4rx