Najib Mikati
الرئيسية
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

الطريق تحوّل إلى ساحة حرب.. سطو مسلح على شاحنة لنقل الأموال بأسلوب هوليوودي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-02-2026 | 03:03
الطريق تحوّل إلى ساحة حرب.. سطو مسلح على شاحنة لنقل الأموال بأسلوب هوليوودي (فيديو)
الطريق تحوّل إلى ساحة حرب.. سطو مسلح على شاحنة لنقل الأموال بأسلوب هوليوودي (فيديو) photos 0
في مشهد حوّل الطريق إلى ساحة حرب، حيث هاجمت عصابة منظمة شاحنة مصفحة لنقل الأموال في أحد الطرق السريعة في جنوب إيطاليا ، مستخدمة أسلحة نارية ومواد متفجرة. 

ونفذت العملية صباحاً على طريق سريع يربط بين مدينتي برينديزي وليتشي في إقليم بوليا، حيث اعترضت مجموعة مسلحة يُقدَّر عدد أفرادها بين 6 و10 أشخاص، شاحنة تابعة لشركة "باتيستولي" المتخصصة في نقل الأموال، مستخدمين سيارات مزودة بأضواء زرقاء في محاولة لانتحال صفة الشرطة.
 
 
 
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية إيطالية، أقدم المهاجمون على إغلاق الطريق عبر إشعال مركبات وسط المسار، ما أدى إلى تشكيل حاجز ناري واحتجاز عدد من السائقين، بينما ترجل أفراد العصابة وهم مقنّعون ويرتدون ملابس سوداء وبيضاء، وفتحوا النار على الشاحنة المصفحة قبل تفجير عبوة ناسفة أدت إلى تمزيق سقفها.

وأظهرت مقاطع منشورة تناثر السقف والحطام، فيما سُمع بعدها دوي إطلاق نار كثيف، ما دفع عدداً من المتواجدين الاتصال بالدرك الإيطالي "كارابينيري" الذي حضر على الفور إلى الموقع، حيث اندلع تبادل قصير لإطلاق النار مع المسلحين، الذين استخدموا مركباتهم كغطاء قبل الفرار.

ورغم الملاحقة ، أكدت السلطات أن العصابة فشلت في الاستيلاء على الأموال، ولم تُسجَّل أي إصابات بشرية، في ما وصفته الجهات الأمنية بـ"النتيجة المعجزة" نظراً لفشل عملية السطو، وأشارت التقارير إلى إصابة إحدى سيارات الشرطة بثلاث طلقات نارية، إضافة إلى تضرر مركبة مدنية خلال مطاردة لاحقة.

وفي تطور لاحق، أعلنت قوات الأمن الإيطالية إلقاء القبض على شخصين في محيط مدينة ليتشي، بعد العثور على سيارة مشبوهة متروكة في منطقة ريفية، فيما لا تزال عمليات البحث جارية عن باقي أفراد العصابة.
 
