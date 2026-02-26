تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
منوعات

"زنبق يشبه الكوبرا".. اكتشاف نادر في غابات ميزورام الهندية

Lebanon 24
26-02-2026 | 06:04
زنبق يشبه الكوبرا.. اكتشاف نادر في غابات ميزورام الهندية
اكتشف علماء نبات نوعاً نادراً وذا مظهر لافت في غابات ميزورام شمال شرقي الهند، يشبه إلى حد كبير أفعى كوبرا في وضعية الهجوم.
وبحسب "تايمز أوف إنديا"، يحمل النبات اسم "زنبق الكوبرا ذي الذيل السَّوطي"، واسمَه العلمي "Arisaema siahaense"، وقد جرى تحديده من قبل علماء "المسح النباتي الهندي" خلال أعمال ميدانية في الغابات الجبلية بمنطقة "سياها".

وينتمي هذا النبات إلى جنس "أريسايما" المعروف بـ"زنابق الكوبرا"، لكنه يتميز بتشابه واضح مع الكوبرا، إذ يحاكي الغلاف الزهري المنحني شكل غطاء الرأس المنتفخ، بينما يمتد جزء طويل شبيه بالذيل بطول يقارب 21 سنتيمتراً، إضافة إلى أوراق ثلاثية الأجزاء.

ورغم مظهره، لا يُعتقد أن هذا الشكل يُستخدم للدفاع المباشر، بل يرجّح الباحثون أنه قد يردع الحيوانات العاشبة التي تظنه أفعى، وفي الوقت نفسه تساعد ألوانه وأنماطه وشكله في جذب الحشرات الملقِّحة.

ويُعد هذا النوع نادراً جداً مع مشاهدات قليلة فقط في الهند، ويضيف اكتشافه قيمة جديدة إلى التنوع النباتي في ميزورام، فيما يواصل الباحثون دراسة العينات لفهم خصائصه وتصنيفه واحتياجاته للحفاظ عليه. (ارم)
