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بالفيديو: شوكولاتة "كيت كات" تحت حماية مشددة.. ما الذي يجري؟

Lebanon 24
09-04-2026 | 10:12
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بالفيديو: شوكولاتة كيت كات تحت حماية مشددة.. ما الذي يجري؟
بالفيديو: شوكولاتة كيت كات تحت حماية مشددة.. ما الذي يجري؟ photos 0
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فعّلت شركة "كيت كات" إجراءات أمنية مشددة لحماية شحنات الشوكولاتة، عقب حادثة سرقة واسعة شهدتها أوروبا قبيل عيد الفصح، تم خلالها الاستيلاء على حمولة تُقدّر بمئات الآلاف من ألواح الشوكولاتة.

ووفق تقارير إعلامية، اختفت شاحنة كانت تنقل أكثر من 400 ألف قطعة شوكولاتة تابعة للعلامة التجارية، أثناء انتقالها من موقع إنتاج في إيطاليا إلى بولندا، ولا تزال الشاحنة وحمولتها مفقودتين حتى الآن.

وفي بيان لها، أوضحت الشركة أنها اتخذت تدابير إضافية لضمان وصول منتجاتها بأمان إلى الأسواق، شملت مرافقة أمنية لشاحنات النقل، وتعزيز الحماية في مراكز التوزيع، إلى جانب استخدام قوافل من سيارات الدفع الرباعي خلال عمليات التوصيل، خصوصًا في الأسواق ذات الطلب المرتفع خلال فترة الأعياد.

وأكدت الشركة أن هذه الإجراءات، رغم ما قد تثيره من استغراب، تهدف إلى الحد من مخاطر سرقة الشحنات، في ظل تزايد التحديات التي تواجه سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.


وفي سياق متصل، استغلت شركة نستله، الموزع العالمي لمنتجات كيت كات، الحادثة لإطلاق تطبيق ساخر في الأول من أبريل لتتبع الشحنة المفقودة، في إشارة غير مباشرة إلى الواقعة.


وفي أميركا الشمالية، لوحظت أيضًا إجراءات لافتة أثناء عمليات التوزيع، حيث جرى تداول مقاطع مصورة عبر مواقع التواصل تُظهر مواكب أمنية ترافق شاحنات الشوكولاتة، ما أثار تفاعلًا واسعًا بين المستخدمين بين مصدّق ومشكك.


وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تستعد فيه الشركات لموسم عيد الفصح، الذي يُعد من أكثر الفترات نشاطًا في مبيعات الحلويات عالميًا، ما يدفع العلامات التجارية إلى تشديد إجراءات الحماية لضمان وصول منتجاتها إلى المستهلكين دون عوائق.










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