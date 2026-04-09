بالفيديو: شوكولاتة "كيت كات" تحت حماية مشددة.. ما الذي يجري؟

فعّلت شركة "كيت كات" إجراءات أمنية مشددة لحماية شحنات الشوكولاتة، عقب حادثة سرقة واسعة شهدتها أوروبا قبيل عيد الفصح، تم خلالها الاستيلاء على حمولة تُقدّر بمئات الآلاف من ألواح الشوكولاتة.
ووفق تقارير إعلامية، اختفت شاحنة كانت تنقل أكثر من 400 ألف قطعة شوكولاتة تابعة للعلامة التجارية، أثناء انتقالها من موقع إنتاج في إيطاليا إلى بولندا، ولا تزال الشاحنة وحمولتها مفقودتين حتى الآن.
وفي بيان لها، أوضحت الشركة أنها اتخذت تدابير إضافية لضمان وصول منتجاتها بأمان إلى الأسواق، شملت مرافقة أمنية لشاحنات النقل، وتعزيز الحماية في مراكز التوزيع، إلى جانب استخدام قوافل من سيارات الدفع الرباعي خلال عمليات التوصيل، خصوصًا في الأسواق ذات الطلب المرتفع خلال فترة الأعياد.
وأكدت الشركة أن هذه الإجراءات، رغم ما قد تثيره من استغراب، تهدف إلى الحد من مخاطر سرقة الشحنات، في ظل تزايد التحديات التي تواجه سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.
Kit Kat gave one of its delivery trucks an SUV security convoy to deliver bars in Toronto.
The marketing team has officially squeezed out every last drop of attention from that 12-ton heist. pic.twitter.com/qUeXdKkSEb
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 8, 2026
Kit Kat gave one of its delivery trucks an SUV security convoy to deliver bars in Toronto.
The marketing team has officially squeezed out every last drop of attention from that 12-ton heist. pic.twitter.com/qUeXdKkSEb
Kit Kat delivery trucks were spotted with "presidential-style" escorts, featuring motorcades of black SUVs. 👀🍫
The high level security comes after a massive heist where 12 tonnes of chocolate bars were stolen. pic.twitter.com/UnZI8n7yY9
— Valuetainment (@valuetainment) April 8, 2026
Kit Kat delivery trucks were spotted with "presidential-style" escorts, featuring motorcades of black SUVs. 👀🍫
The high level security comes after a massive heist where 12 tonnes of chocolate bars were stolen. pic.twitter.com/UnZI8n7yY9