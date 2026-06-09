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بالفيديو.. تمساح ساهم بإلقاء القبض على مطلوب

Lebanon 24
09-06-2026 | 05:14
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بالفيديو.. تمساح ساهم بإلقاء القبض على مطلوب
بالفيديو.. تمساح ساهم بإلقاء القبض على مطلوب photos 0
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تمكنت شرطة ولاية لويزيانا الأميركية من القاء القبض على رجل تعرض لهجوم تمساح في خضم التحقيق معه بتهمة القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول.

واستدعي رجال الشرطة يوم الأحد إلى طريق "I-10" السريع إثر بلاغات عن سيارة تويوتا تسير بتهور. وبعد أن اصطدمت السيارة بحاجز خرساني، تمكنت الشرطة من إيقافها على طريق "I-310".
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وتبين أن السائق يدعى فيكتور إم ريفاس، وكان يبدو عليه التأثر بالكحول، ففر من مكان التوقف وقفز من الطريق إلى المستنقع أسفله.

وعثر عليه رجال الشرطة لاحقا يمشي على طريق آخر، لكنه عاد إلى المستنقع عندما حاولوا الاقتراب منه، وهناك هاجمه تمساح وأصاب ذراعيه.

ورغم إصابته، ظل الرجل يحاول الفرار، لكن الشرطة تمكنت من العثور عليه بمساعدة طائرة بدون طيار، ونقل إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.

ووجهت إليه تهمة القيادة تحت تأثير الكحول للمرة الثانية، ومقاومة الشرطة، بالإضافة إلى أوامر قبض إضافية بتهمة الضرب والهروب والقيادة المهملة.

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