بالفيديو.. تمساح ساهم بإلقاء القبض على مطلوب

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
DWI SUSPECT ATTACKED BY ALLIGATOR WHILE FLEEING POLICE:
Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Victor Rivas jumped from I-310 into a swamp during a DWI investigation.
Investigators say an alligator attacked Rivas, injuring both arms. Despite the attack, he kept running until… pic.twitter.com/5zTPmdguiu
— Mallory Smith (@mallorysmithtv) June 9, 2026
DWI SUSPECT ATTACKED BY ALLIGATOR WHILE FLEEING POLICE:
Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Victor Rivas jumped from I-310 into a swamp during a DWI investigation.
Investigators say an alligator attacked Rivas, injuring both arms. Despite the attack, he kept running until… pic.twitter.com/5zTPmdguiu
Bodycam video from St. Charles Parish shows the man who was attacked and injured by an alligator while attempting to flee from police during a DWI investigation>>>https://t.co/6ujY1DczSd pic.twitter.com/9fucqHOSUv
— wdsu (@wdsu) June 9, 2026
Bodycam video from St. Charles Parish shows the man who was attacked and injured by an alligator while attempting to flee from police during a DWI investigation>>>https://t.co/6ujY1DczSd pic.twitter.com/9fucqHOSUv