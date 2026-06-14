بالفيديو: ذهب داخل حمّام طائرة.. ضبط محاولة تهريب غريبة آتية من دبي

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Gujarat | During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front… pic.twitter.com/rcn5s6KsSh
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026
Gujarat | During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front… pic.twitter.com/rcn5s6KsSh