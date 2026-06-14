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بالفيديو: ذهب داخل حمّام طائرة.. ضبط محاولة تهريب غريبة آتية من دبي

Lebanon 24
14-06-2026 | 13:14
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بالفيديو: ذهب داخل حمّام طائرة.. ضبط محاولة تهريب غريبة آتية من دبي
بالفيديو: ذهب داخل حمّام طائرة.. ضبط محاولة تهريب غريبة آتية من دبي photos 0
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كشفت سلطات الجمارك في مطار سردار فالابهبهاي باتيل الدولي في أحمد آباد بالهند محاولة تهريب ذهب داخل طائرة تابعة لشركة "IndiGo" وصلت من دبي، في عملية شبّهها مستخدمون على مواقع التواصل بمشاهد أفلام الجريمة.

وبحسب موقع "News18"، نقلاً عن وكالة "ANI"، باشرت السلطات تفتيشاً دقيقاً للطائرة بعد ورود معلومات محددة، شمل مناطق داخلية لا يصل إليها الركاب عادة ولا تظهر بسهولة خلال عمليات الفحص الروتينية.

واستعانت فرق الجمارك بمهندسي الطائرة لفحص بعض الأقسام الحساسة، قبل أن تعثر على كيسين ملفوفين بشريط بلاستيكي أسود، كانا مخبأين داخل صندوق مكبر صوت في الحمّام الأمامي للطائرة.
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وعند فتح الكيسين، صادرت السلطات 24 سبيكة ذهبية أجنبية المنشأ من عيار 999.0، أي ما يعادل ذهب 24 قيراطاً، بلغ وزنها الإجمالي 2799.3 غراماً. وقدرت القيمة السوقية للذهب المضبوط بنحو 42.6 مليون روبية هندية.

وأشارت السلطات إلى أن طريقة الإخفاء المتقنة توحي بأن الذهب وُضع عمداً من قبل شخص مجهول بهدف تهريبه إلى الهند، في مخالفة لقانون الجمارك لعام 1962.

وبما أن أحداً لم يتقدم للمطالبة بالذهب أو إبراز مستندات قانونية تثبت ملكيته، اعتُبرت الشحنة مجهولة المصدر وتمت مصادرتها وفقاً لأحكام القانون.

وأثارت الواقعة تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل، حيث تساءل مستخدمون عن كيفية إخفاء هذه الكمية داخل الطائرة من دون مساعدة من داخل المطار أو الطاقم. ورجّح بعضهم أن تكون العملية نُفذت بناءً على معلومة استخبارية دقيقة، معتبرين أن تفتيشاً بهذا العمق لا يتم عادة من دون بلاغ مسبق.

كما طالب آخرون بفتح تحقيق واسع لمعرفة ما إذا كان أي من العاملين في الطائرة أو المطار متورطاً في العملية، خصوصاً أن مكان الإخفاء كان داخل جزء لا يمكن للركاب الوصول إليه بسهولة.
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14/06/2026 20:56:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حاول إخفاءها داخل السراويل.. إحباط محاولة تهريب مخدرات إلى سجن القبة (صورة)
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الحجار: ننسق مع السعودية في ضبط عمليات تهريب المخدرات
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بالونات محمّلة بالمخدرات.. الأردن يحبط 4 محاولات تهريب
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14/06/2026 20:56:08 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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