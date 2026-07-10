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بطريقة غير متوقعة.. هكذا أفلت راعٍ من هجوم لبؤة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-07-2026 | 10:02
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بطريقة غير متوقعة.. هكذا أفلت راعٍ من هجوم لبؤة (فيديو)
بطريقة غير متوقعة.. هكذا أفلت راعٍ من هجوم لبؤة (فيديو) photos 0
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تمكن راعي ماشية في الهند من النجاة من هجوم لبؤة شرسة بعدما هدّأها بطريقة غير متوقعة عبر مداعبتها، ما دفعها إلى التراجع والعودة إلى الغابة.

ووقعت الحادثة في مقاطعة بهافناغار بولاية غوجارات الهندية، وفقًا لصحيفة "ديلي ميل"، عندما هاجمت اللبؤة الرجل كالوبهاي بوغاباي غامارا أثناء توجهه لإطعام مواشيه.

وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة لحظات عصيبة، ظهر خلالها غامارا ملقى على الأرض تحت سيطرة اللبؤة وهو مصاب وينزف، فيما حاول المارة إبعادها عبر الصراخ ورشق الحجارة من دون جدوى.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام محلية، بقي الرجل عالقًا تحت قوائم اللبؤة لنحو نصف ساعة، قبل أن ينجح في تهدئتها من خلال التعامل معها بهدوء ومداعبتها، لتنسحب بعدها باتجاه الغابة.

وقال غامارا إن اللبؤة هاجمته من الخلف وأسقطته أرضًا وأمسكت بيده، مشيرًا إلى أن هدوءه ساعده على الخروج من الموقف.

ونُقل الرجل إلى مستشفى في باليتانا لتلقي العلاج، بعدما وصف الأطباء إصاباته بالخطيرة، فيما أوضحت محمية باليتانا للحياة البرية أن تجمع القرويين وصراخهم ساهم في تفاقم الحادثة.

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