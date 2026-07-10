بطريقة غير متوقعة.. هكذا أفلت راعٍ من هجوم لبؤة (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A man in India survived a lioness attack by doing the last thing you’d expect.
I’ve always wondered if you could pet your way out of a big cat attack.
That or distract them with something like a string or laser pointer and be able to back away.
This was quite interesting to… pic.twitter.com/qCmTOZgxUh
— 👺Midas - CVRE (@CVREToken) July 7, 2026
A man in India survived a lioness attack by doing the last thing you’d expect.
I’ve always wondered if you could pet your way out of a big cat attack.
That or distract them with something like a string or laser pointer and be able to back away.
This was quite interesting to… pic.twitter.com/qCmTOZgxUh