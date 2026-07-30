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مسيّرة توثق ولادة نادرة لحوت أحدب قبالة سواحل أستراليا.. شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
30-07-2026 | 14:05
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مسيّرة توثق ولادة نادرة لحوت أحدب قبالة سواحل أستراليا.. شاهدوا الفيديو
مسيّرة توثق ولادة نادرة لحوت أحدب قبالة سواحل أستراليا.. شاهدوا الفيديو photos 0
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وثّقت طائرة مسيّرة مشهدًا نادرًا لولادة حوت أحدب صغير قبالة الساحل الشمالي لولاية نيو ساوث ويلز الأسترالية، في لقطات وصفها الباحثون بأنها قد تكون الأولى من نوعها التي تُسجل من الجو.
وجاء الاكتشاف خلال مهمة لفريق من الباحثين كان يراقب الحيتان المهاجرة لصالح منظمة إنقاذ وأبحاث الحيتانيات في أستراليا (ORRCA)، عندما لاحظ مشغل الطائرة المسيّرة ألكسندر فورست حوتًا أحدب يتحرك ببطء غير معتاد بالقرب من سطح الماء.


وقال فورست، إنَّه ظنَّ في البداية أن الحوت كان يستريح، قبل أن يتغير المشهد فجأة مع ظهور أثر دم في المياه، ثم خروج صغير الحوت إلى السطح لالتقاط أنفاسه الأولى، في لحظة وصفها بأنها "نادرة بشكل لا يصدق".


وأظهرت اللقطات الأم وهي تلازم صغيرها وتحميه خلال محاولاته الأولى للسباحة، قبل أن يبدأ أول غطساته في المحيط.


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