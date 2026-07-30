مسيّرة توثق ولادة نادرة لحوت أحدب قبالة سواحل أستراليا.. شاهدوا الفيديو

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A drone operated by Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in #Australia (#ORRCA) captured rare footage of the entire birth process of a humpback #whale on Tuesday. The research organization stated that this is only the fourth time in the world that a humpback… pic.twitter.com/rm71iIPOjr
— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) July 29, 2026
A drone operated by Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in #Australia (#ORRCA) captured rare footage of the entire birth process of a humpback #whale on Tuesday. The research organization stated that this is only the fourth time in the world that a humpback… pic.twitter.com/rm71iIPOjr