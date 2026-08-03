بالفيديو.. كلب راع يتحول إلى بطل في كاليفورنيا

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A sheepdog in California is being credited for helping first responders land a helicopter during an emergency situation in Orange County.
The Laguna Beach Police Department is praising the dog for helping out first responders.
"While LBPD, LBFD & OCFA personnel responded to an… pic.twitter.com/BRIYcll6Q0
— collin rugg (@CollinRugg) August 2, 2026
A sheepdog in California is being credited for helping first responders land a helicopter during an emergency situation in Orange County.
The Laguna Beach Police Department is praising the dog for helping out first responders.
"While LBPD, LBFD & OCFA personnel responded to an… pic.twitter.com/BRIYcll6Q0