تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. عراك بين إسرائيلي وأميركي داخل مطار

Lebanon 24
08-08-2026 | 16:46
A-
A+
بالفيديو.. عراك بين إسرائيلي وأميركي داخل مطار
بالفيديو.. عراك بين إسرائيلي وأميركي داخل مطار photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
أظهرت لقطات متداولة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي شجاراً عنيفاً بين عدد من الأشخاص داخل مطار مانيلا في الفلبين، مساء السبت، انتهى بتعرض أحد الرجال للضرب أمام المسافرين.

ويُظهر المقطع مواجهة كلامية حادة قبل أن تتطور إلى عراك بالأيدي، إلا أنه لا يتضمن اللحظات التي سبقت الحادث، ما يحول دون تحديد كيفية بدء الاشتباك أو المسؤول عنه.

ونشر الناشط تشين مازيج الفيديو عبر منصة "إكس"، قائلاً إن الشجار وقع بين رجل إسرائيلي وآخر أميركي، بعدما وجّه الأخير عبارات معادية للسامية، من بينها وصف الإسرائيلي بـ"قاتل الأطفال" والإشارة إلى أن هتلر لم "يُنه المهمة".

ولم يتسن التحقق بصورة مستقلة من رواية ناشر الفيديو، كما لم تصدر السلطات الفلبينية، حتى الآن، توضيحاً بشأن ملابسات الواقعة أو هوية المشاركين فيها.
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
بالفيديو.. عراك وتضارب بين مواطن وعناصر أمنية بسبب دراجة نارية!
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/08/2026 12:07:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو.. إشكال عائلي في الضنية يتطور إلى عراك وإطلاق نار في الهواء
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/08/2026 12:07:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إشكال في طرابلس يتطور إلى عراك وإطلاق نار في الهواء
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/08/2026 12:07:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو.. انفجارات ودخان قرب مطار أربيل
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
09/08/2026 12:07:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

الإسرائيلي

الفلبينية

إسرائيل

فلبينية

مانيلا

بينيت

مانيل

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:32 | 2026-08-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:31 | 2026-08-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:27 | 2026-08-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:24 | 2026-08-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
03:09 | 2026-08-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
04:32 | 2026-08-09
Lebanon24
04:31 | 2026-08-09
Lebanon24
04:27 | 2026-08-09
Lebanon24
04:24 | 2026-08-09
Lebanon24
03:09 | 2026-08-09
Lebanon24
00:09 | 2026-08-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24