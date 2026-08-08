بالفيديو.. عراك بين إسرائيلي وأميركي داخل مطار

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
An Israeli man and an American man got into a fight at an airport in Manila 🇵🇭.
The Israeli man alleges that the American man called him a baby killer and said: "Too bad Hitler didn't finish the job."
As long as antisemitism continues to be accepted under the false label of… pic.twitter.com/l2wpibMcXg
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 8, 2026
An Israeli man and an American man got into a fight at an airport in Manila 🇵🇭.
The Israeli man alleges that the American man called him a baby killer and said: "Too bad Hitler didn't finish the job."
As long as antisemitism continues to be accepted under the false label of… pic.twitter.com/l2wpibMcXg