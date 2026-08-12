راكب حاول فتح باب الطوارئ.. هذا ما حصل على متن إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Tried spreading “Peace in Air” by smashing the emergency exit window and trying to open the door mid-flight on the KL–Kochi Batik Air
Jamsheer Athanikkal’s mission: unsuccessful.
Crew + passengers stopped him. Plane landed safe. He got arrested.
Some peace campaigns just don’t… pic.twitter.com/RqTlJZ8Zfn
— Harish (@harish3912) August 6, 2026
Tried spreading “Peace in Air” by smashing the emergency exit window and trying to open the door mid-flight on the KL–Kochi Batik Air
Jamsheer Athanikkal’s mission: unsuccessful.
Crew + passengers stopped him. Plane landed safe. He got arrested.
Some peace campaigns just don’t… pic.twitter.com/RqTlJZ8Zfn