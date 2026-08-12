تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

منوعات

راكب حاول فتح باب الطوارئ.. هذا ما حصل على متن إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-08-2026 | 04:00
A-
A+
راكب حاول فتح باب الطوارئ.. هذا ما حصل على متن إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)
راكب حاول فتح باب الطوارئ.. هذا ما حصل على متن إحدى الطائرات (فيديو) photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
في واقعة أثارت حالة من الذعر بين الركاب، تم اعتقال مسافر هندي بعد اتهامه بمحاولة فتح باب الطوارئ في طائرة تابعة لشركة "باتيك إير" أثناء تحليقها على ارتفاع نحو 30 ألف قدم. 

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية هندية، كان جامشير أثانيكال، البالغ من العمر 36 عامًا، على متن رحلة من ماليزيا إلى الهند، عندما حاول فتح باب الطوارئ خلال الرحلة.

وقال ضابط شرطة لصحيفة "إنديان إكسبريس" إن أثانيكال كان يجلس في المقعد، قبل أن يحاول، دون سبب واضح، فتح باب الطوارئ وإتلاف لوحة النافذة المجاورة للمخرج.

وأضاف أن المسافر هدد بعض الركاب وأفراد طاقم الطائرة الذين حاولوا منعه، قبل أن يتمكنوا بمساعدة عدد من الركاب من السيطرة عليه وتقييده باستخدام أربطة بلاستيكية.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي آثار أضرار واضحة في أجزاء من النافذة والمقصورة الداخلية للطائرة.
 
Advertisement
 
وعند وصول الطائرة إلى مطار كوتشي، ألقت السلطات القبض على أثانيكال، ووجهت إليه اتهامات تتعلق بالتهديد الجنائي، وعدم الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة وتعريض حياة الركاب للخطر، قبل إضافة تهمة الشروع في القتل إلى ملف القضية.

وعن سبب محاولته فتح الباب، نقلت وسائل إعلام عن الشرطة أن أثانيكال قال خلال التحقيق إنه "شعر برغبة في فعل ذلك" في تلك اللحظة، مشيرًا إلى أنه كان في طريقه إلى منزله لرؤية مولوده الجديد.
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
كان على متنها 225 راكباً... طائرة هبطت إضطراريّاً في ألمانيا هذا ما حصل
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/08/2026 15:51:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
شعرت بتهيج وألم في إحدى عينيها... هذا ما حصل مع سيدة بسبب العدسات اللاصقة (صورة)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/08/2026 15:51:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادثة غير متوقعة.. أسراب كثيفة من البعوض تنتشر داخل إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/08/2026 15:51:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فوضى داخل إحدى الطائرات.. مضيفة تُهاجم انعدام النظافة لدى المسافرين (فيديو)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12/08/2026 15:51:24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

إكسبريس

التزام

الهند

بلاست

كوتش

باتي

ستيك

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15:25 | 2026-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
10:00 | 2026-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
11:00 | 2026-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
12:00 | 2026-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06:39 | 2026-08-12
Lebanon24
03:11 | 2026-08-12
Lebanon24
02:15 | 2026-08-12
Lebanon24
00:08 | 2026-08-12
Lebanon24
23:00 | 2026-08-11
Lebanon24
16:03 | 2026-08-11
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24