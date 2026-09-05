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تقييد مسافر على متن طائرة بشريط لاصق.. هذا ما فعله (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-09-2026 | 04:00
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تقييد مسافر على متن طائرة بشريط لاصق.. هذا ما فعله (فيديو)
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خلق أحد الركاب على متن رحلة جوية متجهة إلى مطار "نيوآرك" في ولاية "نيوجيرسي" الأميركية فوضى عارمة لدرجة استدعت تثبيته في مقعده باستخدام شريط لاصق.

وأعلنت شركة "أمريكان إيرلاينز" للطيران، أمس الجمعة، أن رحلة تابعة لها كانت متجهة من "دالاس-فورت وورث" إلى "نيوآرك" قد توقفت بشكل غير مخطط له في "بالتيمور"، في وقت متأخر من ليل الخميس، وذلك بسبب راكب تسبب في حالة من الفوضى والإزعاج.

وذكر شهود عيان كانوا على متن الرحلة لشبكة "سي بي إس نيوز" في نيويورك أن سلوك الراكب كان يعرض سلامة الجميع للخطر.
 
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وأفاد شاهد تحدث للشبكة في نيويورك بأن الرجل بدا مخموراً وبدأ بالصراخ في وجه راكب كان يجلس بجواره.

وحاولت إحدى المضيفات تهدئة الوضع، إلا أنه وفقاً للادعاءات وجه إليها عبارات تحمل إهانة عنصرية.

وذكر الشهود أنه أصبح عنيفاً بعد ذلك، مما دفع طاقم الطائرة إلى تقييد حركته وأدى إلى تغيير مسار الرحلة.

وتقول الشبكة إنه بعد أن أخرجت سلطات إنفاذ القانون الرجل من الطائرة، واصلت الرحلة طريقها إلى "نيوآرك".

وقالت الخطوط الجوية الأمريكية في بيان لها: "إن سلامة وأمن عملائنا وأعضاء فريقنا يمثلان أولويتنا القصوى، ونحن لا نتسامح مطلقاً مع العنف. كما نشكر أعضاء فريقنا على مهنيتهم، وعملاءنا على تفهمهم".
 
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اختراع فاشل تحوّل إلى أشهر ورقة لاصقة في العالم
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راكب حاول فتح باب الطوارئ.. هذا ما حصل على متن إحدى الطائرات (فيديو)
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سي بي إس عن مصادر: مدير السي آي إيه سافر إلى موسكو على متن طائرة نقل عسكرية لحضور اجتماعات اليوم
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