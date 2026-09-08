موقف مفاجئ.. موظف فندق فاخر يفاجأ بدبّ يتجول أمامه (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
A bear wandered into the luxury five-star Polyana 1389 hotel in Sochi, in search of food, Mash reports.
It entered a utility room and roamed the corridors, sending one bucket-wielding employee fleeing, before eventually leaving on its own. Rooms at the resort start at around… pic.twitter.com/B7LGtmKJ0c
— Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) September 7, 2026
A bear wandered into the luxury five-star Polyana 1389 hotel in Sochi, in search of food, Mash reports.
It entered a utility room and roamed the corridors, sending one bucket-wielding employee fleeing, before eventually leaving on its own. Rooms at the resort start at around… pic.twitter.com/B7LGtmKJ0c