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موقف مفاجئ.. موظف فندق فاخر يفاجأ بدبّ يتجول أمامه (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-09-2026 | 12:13
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موقف مفاجئ.. موظف فندق فاخر يفاجأ بدبّ يتجول أمامه (فيديو)
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تمكن دبّ بني من التسلل إلى منتجع "بوليانا 1389" الفاخر في منطقة كراسنايا بوليانا قرب سوتشي الروسية، بعدما دخل أولًا إلى إحدى غرف الخدمات، قبل أن يخرج إلى الممرات ويتجول داخل الفندق.
وأثناء جولة أحد الموظفين، فوجئ بالدب أمامه في أحد الممرات، ما دفعه إلى الفرار مذعورًا، فيما واصل الحيوان جولته قبل أن يغادر المبنى من تلقاء نفسه.

ولم تُسجل أي إصابات بين العاملين أو النزلاء، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام روسية عن قناة "ماش" (Mash).

وتأتي الحادثة مع تزايد ظهور الدببة قرب المنشآت السياحية في سوتشي. وبحسب بيانات حديقة سوتشي الوطنية، سُجلت نحو 14 حالة اقتراب من البشر خلال عام 2024، قبل أن يرتفع العدد إلى نحو أربعة أضعاف في 2025 و2026. وخلال الأشهر الخمسة الأولى من 2026، سُجلت قرابة 150 حالة.

ويبلغ سعر الغرفة المزدوجة في الفندق نحو 37 ألف روبل لليلة، أي حوالي 440 دولارًا، فيما تصل الغرفة المطلة على الجبال إلى نحو 530 دولارًا.


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