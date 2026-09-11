لوحة سيارة تختفي بكبسة زر.. فيديو يثير الجدل ويوقع صاحبه في ورطة

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
'It's MH 14 Again!' A Fortuner makes its number plate disappear on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway using a concealed mechanism. The vehicle reportedly has 55+ pending challans worth over ₹1 lakh, including speeding & dangerous-driving violations. #Pune #Traffic #MumbaiPuneExpressway pic.twitter.com/w01pHuQ6vD
— Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) September 8, 2026
'It's MH 14 Again!' A Fortuner makes its number plate disappear on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway using a concealed mechanism. The vehicle reportedly has 55+ pending challans worth over ₹1 lakh, including speeding & dangerous-driving violations. #Pune #Traffic #MumbaiPuneExpressway pic.twitter.com/w01pHuQ6vD