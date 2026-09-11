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لوحة سيارة تختفي بكبسة زر.. فيديو يثير الجدل ويوقع صاحبه في ورطة

Lebanon 24
11-09-2026 | 01:59
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
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لوحة سيارة تختفي بكبسة زر.. فيديو يثير الجدل ويوقع صاحبه في ورطة
لوحة سيارة تختفي بكبسة زر.. فيديو يثير الجدل ويوقع صاحبه في ورطة photos 0
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أثار فيديو لسيارة فارهة على طريق بونه-مومباي السريع في الهند موجة جدل واسعة، بعدما ظهرت لوحة تسجيلها وهي تختفي خلال سير المركبة، ما فتح أسئلة حول التلاعب بلوحات السيارات ومدى جدية رقابة سلطات النقل.

وبحسب موقع "News18"، وقع الحادث في 8 أيلول، عندما بدت السيارة في الفيديو وكأن سائقها فعّل نظاماً ميكانيكياً من داخلها، ما أدى إلى طي لوحة التسجيل أو سحبها وجعلها غير مرئية خلال ثوان.

والتقط المشهد سائق كان يسير خلف السيارة، قبل أن ينتشر المقطع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ويدفع مكتب النقل الإقليمي في بيمبري-تشينشواد إلى تعقب المركبة.
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وبعد انتشار الفيديو، أطلقت فرقة ميدانية تابعة لمكتب النقل عملية بحث، وتمكنت بعد ظهر الثلاثاء من تحديد السيارة وإزالة نظام لوحة التسجيل المعدل. كما فرضت على مالك المركبة غرامة بقيمة 4500 روبية (47 دولارا).

ونقل الموقع عن مسؤولين أن مالك السيارة قال إن النظام رُكّب لتجنب مخالفات المرور الإلكترونية الصادرة بحق المركبة. وقال أحد المسؤولين: "أفاد المالك بأنه فعل ذلك لتجنب غرامات المخالفات الإلكترونية، وقد جمعت فرقة الدورية غرامة قدرها 4500 روبية وأزالت اللوحة الميكانيكية".
 
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أخبار مهمّة جداً.. تابعوا قناة "لبنان24" الآن عبر "واتسآب" بكبسة زرّ
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وصل بهليكوبتر وصعد إلى المسرح بسيارة فارهة.. فنان عربي شهير يُثير الجدل بتصرفاته (فيديو)
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