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لعبة ترفيهية تتسبب في تمزق فروة رأس ابنة الـ 25.. هذا ما حصل معها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-09-2026 | 03:43
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لعبة ترفيهية تتسبب في تمزق فروة رأس ابنة الـ 25.. هذا ما حصل معها (فيديو)
لعبة ترفيهية تتسبب في تمزق فروة رأس ابنة الـ 25.. هذا ما حصل معها (فيديو) photos 0
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في حادثة مروعة، أصيبت امرأة تبلغ 25 عاماً بتمزق بالغ في فروة الرأس، بعدما تشابك شعرها في آلية دوران لعبة ترفيهية خلال معرض بولاية ماهاراشترا في الهند.

ووقعت الحادثة، في منطقة ماهاغاون التابعة لمقاطعة يافاتمال، عندما كانت بالي ماروتي تاليكوت تستقل عجلة ترفيهية كبيرة، قبل أن يعلق شعرها في آلية الدوران خلف مقعدها.
 
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ومع استمرار اللعبة في الدوران بسرعة، سُحب شعرها بقوة، ما أدى إلى تمزق جزء كبير من فروة رأسها، وسط صرخاتها من شدة الألم، فيما سارع الحاضرون إلى طلب المساعدة.

وتدخلت الشرطة الموجودة في موقع المعرض، وتمكن مساعد مفتش الشرطة سونيل أمبوري وأحد أفراد الشرطة، بمساعدة عدد من السكان، من إيقاف اللعبة وإخراج المرأة منها.

ومع استمرار اللعبة في الدوران بسرعة، سُحب شعرها بقوة، ما أدى إلى تمزق جزء كبير من فروة رأسها، وسط صرخاتها من شدة الألم، فيما سارع الحاضرون إلى طلب المساعدة.(إرم نيوز)
 
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ممثلة لبنانية غادرت وزوجها حفل "الموريكس دور".. هذا ما حصل معها (فيديو)
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أمطار غزيرة تتسبّب في انهيار مبنى سكني متهالك في مورات آباد شمال الهند
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غنت معها "مش مغرورة".. ابنة روبي تخطف الأنظار على المسرح (فيديو)
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