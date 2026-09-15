لعبة ترفيهية تتسبب في تمزق فروة رأس ابنة الـ 25.. هذا ما حصل معها (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Yavatmal - A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured at a temple fair in Phulsawangi of Mahagaon taluka afternoon after her hair got caught in a Ferris wheel bearing, pulling off part of her scalp. The accident took place during the Tanha Polya fair held at the foot of Puneswar… pic.twitter.com/hQDd8C6J01
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 12, 2026
Yavatmal - A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured at a temple fair in Phulsawangi of Mahagaon taluka afternoon after her hair got caught in a Ferris wheel bearing, pulling off part of her scalp. The accident took place during the Tanha Polya fair held at the foot of Puneswar… pic.twitter.com/hQDd8C6J01