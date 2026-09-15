بالفيديو.. فيل بري يقتحم مباراة كرة قدم في الهند

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Assam - A wild elephant was filmed kicking a football at Bagidhala tea estate in Numaligarh while children watched from a safe distance.The boys had been playing when the animal walked onto the ground. They left the ball and ran. The elephant then kicked the ball around the empty… pic.twitter.com/CWQDQKf9mQ
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 13, 2026
Assam - A wild elephant was filmed kicking a football at Bagidhala tea estate in Numaligarh while children watched from a safe distance.The boys had been playing when the animal walked onto the ground. They left the ball and ran. The elephant then kicked the ball around the empty… pic.twitter.com/CWQDQKf9mQ