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بالفيديو.. فيل بري يقتحم مباراة كرة قدم في الهند

Lebanon 24
15-09-2026 | 10:13
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بالفيديو.. فيل بري يقتحم مباراة كرة قدم في الهند
بالفيديو.. فيل بري يقتحم مباراة كرة قدم في الهند photos 0
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فاجأ فيل بري سكان ولاية آسام الهندية، بعدما دخل إلى ملعب لكرة القدم وبدا وكأنه يشارك في مباراة، في مشهد أثار دهشة الأطفال والمتواجدين في المكان.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الفيل وهو يتجول داخل الملعب، قبل أن يركل كرة قدم بخرطومه خلال وجوده في أرض الملعب، بينما وقف عدد من الأطفال بالقرب من المكان يراقبون المشهد.
 
التقط شهود عيان المشاهد، التي انتشرت لاحقًا عبر حسابات عدة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لتثير تفاعلًا واسعًا بسبب التصرف غير المعتاد للفيل. (إرم نيوز) 
 
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