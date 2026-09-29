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حادثة مروعة على الهواء.. هذا ما حصل مع مُراسل خلال بث مباشر (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
29-09-2026 | 04:00
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حادثة مروعة على الهواء.. هذا ما حصل مع مُراسل خلال بث مباشر (فيديو)
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في حادثة مروعة، تعرّضت صبية عمرها 14 عاما لحادث دهس على الهواء مباشرة في بولندا، في مفارقة غريبة حدثت أثناء قيام مراسل تلفزيوني بتغطية واقعة دهس قتل فيها طفل آخر في نفس المكان.

وفي التفاصيل، كان مراسل قناة TVP Info يقدم بثا مباشرا للحديث عن فاجعة مصرع طفل في الثالثة من عمره دهسا بسيارة، وأثناء حديثه صدمت سيارة من نوع "أودي" الفتاة التي كانت تعبر ممر المشاة خلف المراسل مستخدمة سكوتر كهربائي.

وتبين أن السيارة كان يقودها شاب يبلغ من العمر 20 عاما، وأظهرت التحقيقات اللاحقة أنه لا يملك رخصة قيادة. وفر السائق من موقع الحادث فور وقوع التصادم، مما دفع مصور القناة إلى توجيه الكاميرا نحو السيارة لتوثيق رقم اللوحة ومواصفاتها، إلا أن الشاب عاد إلى مكان الحادث مجددا بعد دقائق قليلة.
 
 
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وأدى الاصطدام القوي إلى قذف الفتاة في الهواء ليسقط جسدها على الزجاج الأمامي للسيارة ثم على الأرض. ووفقا للشرطة، نجت الفتاة بأعجوبة وأصيبت بجروح طفيفة وكدمات فقط بفضل ارتدائها خوذة الحماية، ونقلت إلى المستشفى لإجراء الفحوصات اللازمة.

وباشرت السلطات الأمنية البولندية تحقيقا رسميا في ملابسات الحادثة، وتم احتجاز السائق لمواجهة التهم القانونية المترتبة على القيادة بدون رخصة والهروب من موقع الحادث.(روسيا اليوم)



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