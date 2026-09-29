حادثة مروعة على الهواء.. هذا ما حصل مع مُراسل خلال بث مباشر (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇵🇱: A 14-year-old girl riding a scooter was struck by a car directly behind a TV reporter during a live broadcast in Kościerzyna, Poland, on September 26. The driver initially fled but returned minutes later. The injured girl was taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/cBWs56Kas0
— World In Last 24hr (@world24x7hr) September 28, 2026
🇵🇱: A 14-year-old girl riding a scooter was struck by a car directly behind a TV reporter during a live broadcast in Kościerzyna, Poland, on September 26. The driver initially fled but returned minutes later. The injured girl was taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/cBWs56Kas0