تشبث بسقف سيارة تسير بسرعة 100 كلم.. تعرّفوا إلى "جيمس بوند" الهند! (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Authorities in India released video showing an officer clinging to the roof of an SUV during a pursuit of three people suspected of smuggling banned tobacco products.
The vehicle was eventually intercepted and the three suspects were taken into custody. https://t.co/DqX3HDXBCi https://t.co/Pj9eoF9lOw
— abc news (@ABC) October 8, 2026
Authorities in India released video showing an officer clinging to the roof of an SUV during a pursuit of three people suspected of smuggling banned tobacco products.
The vehicle was eventually intercepted and the three suspects were taken into custody. https://t.co/DqX3HDXBCi https://t.co/Pj9eoF9lOw