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تشبث بسقف سيارة تسير بسرعة 100 كلم.. تعرّفوا إلى "جيمس بوند" الهند! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-10-2026 | 02:14
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تشبث بسقف سيارة تسير بسرعة 100 كلم.. تعرّفوا إلى جيمس بوند الهند! (فيديو)
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في الهند، حصلت مطاردة غير مسبوقة، حيث تشبث ضابط شرطة بسقف سيارة أثناء فرار 3 مهربين حاولوا الهروب بسيارتهم.

وكان الشرطي يطارد المشتبه بهم الذين كانوا ينقلون كميات من منتجات التبغ المحظورة، وتمسك بسقف السيارة المسرعة لمسافة تقارب 40 كيلومترًا (أكثر من 25 ميلًا) بسرعة تتجاوز 100 كم/ساعة (أكثر من 60 ميلًا في الساعة)، بينما كان المجرمون يقومون بمناورات خطيرة وسط حركة المرور لمحاولة إسقاطه.

وبعد مطاردة، تمكنت القوات الأمنية من إلقاء القبض على المهربين الثلاثة وعُثر في حقيبة السيارة على كمية تتراوح بين 170 إلى 300 كغم من تبغ المضغ المحظور (غوتكا)، والذي تم تهريبه من ولاية كارناتاكا..
 
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ولاقى الفيديو انتشارا واسعا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أشاد كثيرون بشجاعة الضابط ورباطة جأشه رغم الخطر الكبير الذي تعرض له، ووصفوه بـ "جيمس بوند". 
 
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