سقطا في خزان مياه.. فيل صغير يلتقي بوالدته بعد 7 ساعات من البحث (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
What a beautiful video.
A mother and calf fell into a water tank. Both were rescued but during rescue the calf got separated from mother. Kurseong division staff brilliantly tracked the mother. It took 7 hours but they reunited them.
Reaction of mother in last !! Gods work. https://t.co/CfsG1Ltb0q— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 25, 2026
What a beautiful video.
A mother and calf fell into a water tank. Both were rescued but during rescue the calf got separated from mother. Kurseong division staff brilliantly tracked the mother. It took 7 hours but they reunited them.
Reaction of mother in last !! Gods work. https://t.co/CfsG1Ltb0q