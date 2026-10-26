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سقطا في خزان مياه.. فيل صغير يلتقي بوالدته بعد 7 ساعات من البحث (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
26-10-2026 | 04:38
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سقطا في خزان مياه.. فيل صغير يلتقي بوالدته بعد 7 ساعات من البحث (فيديو)
سقطا في خزان مياه.. فيل صغير يلتقي بوالدته بعد 7 ساعات من البحث (فيديو) photos 0
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إثر انفصالهما خلال عملية إنقاذ بعد سقوطهما في خزان مياه، اجتمع فيل صغير بأمه مجدداً بعد 7 ساعات من البحث في ولاية البنغال الغربية بالهند.

وبحسب موقع "إنديا توداي"، سقطت أنثى فيل وصغيرها في خزان مياه بمنطقة كورسيونغ، وتمكن موظفو الغابات من إنقاذهما، لكن الصغير انفصل عن أمه خلال العملية، ما استدعى إطلاق عملية بحث لتعقّبها.

وبعد 7 ساعات من الجهود، عثر فريق الغابات على الأم برفقة قطيعها، وأعاد الصغير إلى محيطها.
 
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وأظهر مقطع فيديو موظفي الغابات وهم يطلقون الفيل الصغير في البرية، قبل أن تظهر أنثى فيل بين الأشجار وتقترب منه، ثم تصطحبه معها في مشهد مؤثر أنهى ساعات الانفصال.(إرم نيوز)

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سرقة كابل أساسي من خزان قاديشا تقطع الكهرباء عن مبان في طرابلس
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