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مشهدٌ غريب في أميركا.. حصانان يصعدان إلى حافلة للنقل العام!

Lebanon 24
11-11-2026 | 08:00
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مشهدٌ غريب في أميركا.. حصانان يصعدان إلى حافلة للنقل العام!
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فتحت إدارة النقل في مدينة ديترويت الأميركية تحقيقاً في حادثة غير مألوفة، بعدما أظهر مقطع فيديو صعود حصانين إلى حافلة للنقل العام أثناء توقفها في إحدى المحطات.

وأوضحت الإدارة، في بيان، أن شخصين أدخلا الحصانين، اللذين كانا مجهزين بسروج، إلى الحافلة، قبل أن يخرجا بهما عبر الأبواب الخلفية بعد ثوانٍ قليلة.
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وأكدت الإدارة أنها باشرت اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتحقيق في الحادثة، مشيرةً إلى أن إدخال الحصانين يشكل مخالفة لأنظمة النقل العام، وقد يعرّض سلامة الركاب للخطر ويؤثر على راحتهم.

وبحسب أنظمة النقل المعتمدة في ديترويت، يُسمح فقط باصطحاب حيوانات الخدمة المخصصة لمساعدة الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، شرط بقائها تحت سيطرة أصحابها طوال الرحلة، وعدم شغلها المقاعد، على أن تبقى على أرضية الحافلة أو في حِجر مرافقها.
 
 
 
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سلام: نعمل على خطة متكاملة ومتطوّرة للنقل العام بين المناطق وداخل المدن الكبرى تتضمّن أكثر من 250 حافلة جديدة لتوفير خيار أقلّ كلفة للمواطنين في تنقّلاتهم اليومية والحدّ من ازدحام السير
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خطة للنقل المشترك في لبنان: 54 خطاً و300 حافلة لخدمة 60 ألف راكب
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"بقرة تحلّق".. مشهد غريب يثير دهشة رواد مواقع التواصل!
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