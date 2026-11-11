مشهدٌ غريب في أميركا.. حصانان يصعدان إلى حافلة للنقل العام!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Transit officials in Detroit said they are looking into a recent incident in which two horses were captured on video briefly boarding a public bus.
Read more: https://t.co/XTZwbpJw9k https://t.co/hBPZvf4Wyn— abc news (@ABC) November 10, 2026
Transit officials in Detroit said they are looking into a recent incident in which two horses were captured on video briefly boarding a public bus.
Read more: https://t.co/XTZwbpJw9k https://t.co/hBPZvf4Wyn