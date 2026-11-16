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مُفاجأة داخل حقيبة مسافر في أحد المطارات... ثعبان سام يربك الأمن!

Lebanon 24
16-11-2026 | 02:31
اجعل لبنان24 مصدرك المفضل على غوغل
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مُفاجأة داخل حقيبة مسافر في أحد المطارات... ثعبان سام يربك الأمن!
مُفاجأة داخل حقيبة مسافر في أحد المطارات... ثعبان سام يربك الأمن! photos 0
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أدى اكتشاف ثعبانين حيّين، أحدهما سام، داخل حقيبة مسافر في مطار أونتاريو الدولي بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية، إلى إرباك إجراءات التفتيش الأمني ووقفها مؤقتاً.

وبحسب إدارة أمن النقل الأميركية، اعتقد الموظفون في البداية أن ما ظهر داخل الحقيبة حبل، قبل أن يكتشفوا أنه ثعبانان، أحدهما من فصيلة الأفاعي المجلجلة.
 
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وعلى الفور، تدخلت شرطة المطار، ليتبيّن أن الثعبانين يعودان إلى صاحب الحقيبة الذي وصفهما بأنهما من حيواناته الأليفة. وانتهت الواقعة بتسليمهما إلى أحد أفراد عائلته، من دون تسجيل إصابات أو حوادث عض، قبل استئناف إجراءات التفتيش.(إرم نيوز)

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في المطار... هكذا حاول مُسافرٌ التخلّص من الكوكايين داخل الحمام
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فوضى على متن رحلة في الجوّ... ماذا فعل مُسافر داخل طائرة؟
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مُفاجأة بالأرقام داخل المصارف.. أموال جديدة!
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هجمات سيبرانية تضرب بنوك الدم في فرنسا.. وتهديدات بقنابل تربك مطارات أوروبا
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