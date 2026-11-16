مُفاجأة داخل حقيبة مسافر في أحد المطارات... ثعبان سام يربك الأمن!

TSA officers at Ontario International Airport in Southern California discovered two live snakes, including a rattlesnake, concealed inside a pillowcase in a passenger’s checked luggage. According to the agency, an officer initially mistook the snakes for rope before realizing something inside the bag was moving. Airport police were notified, and the passenger later removed the snakes, which he said were his pets, and handed them over to a family member who was not traveling. The passenger was allowed to board the flight without the snakes after the bag was rescreened and cleared. TSA said the incident did not disrupt airport screening operations.