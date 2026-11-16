أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: 🇮🇳 An elephant went out of control during the Gyārvi Sharīf procession in Hyderabad’s Irani Galli, triggering panic before the mahout and police brought the situation under control. https://t.co/sYM0thI3WB— Daily Front (@Daily__Front) November 14, 2026
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: 🇮🇳 An elephant went out of control during the Gyārvi Sharīf procession in Hyderabad’s Irani Galli, triggering panic before the mahout and police brought the situation under control. https://t.co/sYM0thI3WB