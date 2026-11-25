أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🌝 A 'Beaver' supermoon, originating from the time when hunters traditionally set traps for beavers in autumn to secure a supply of warm fur for the winter, lit up the skies over Manila in the Philippines https://t.co/ONOUClVLkt— Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2026
🌝 A 'Beaver' supermoon, originating from the time when hunters traditionally set traps for beavers in autumn to secure a supply of warm fur for the winter, lit up the skies over Manila in the Philippines https://t.co/ONOUClVLkt