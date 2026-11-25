We are sad to report the passing of our much-beloved male desert tortoise, Mojave. At 79 years old, Mojave was the oldest animal at the Zoo. While desert tortoises are a long-lived species, a CT scan earlier this year confirmed that Mojave had developed a spinal condition. Keepers and hospital staff monitored him closely in the months that followed; when he began showing signs that the condition was impacting his quality of life, we made the very difficult decision to say goodbye. He was humanely euthanized yesterday with staff able to say goodbye. Mojave had resided at the Koret Animal Rescue and Conservation Center (ARC) since arriving at the Zoo in 1997, living a prolific life as an ambassador for his wild counterparts. Desert tortoises are a threatened keystone species, playing a critically important role in California’s desert ecosystems, The desert tortoise is also the official state reptile of both California and Nevada. Mojave shared his story through our Wildlife Theater and Nature Trail programs, touching the hearts of thousands of visitors, staff, and volunteers along the way. While we will deeply miss Mojave, we could not be more grateful for the impact he made here at the ARC and across the Zoo.