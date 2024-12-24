Advertisement

المرأة

اليسا تبهر الجمهور بفستان رائع.. وتوجه هذه الرسالة

Lebanon 24
24-12-2024 | 12:05
Doc-P-1297092-638706640737992518.jpg
Doc-P-1297092-638706640737992518.jpg photos 0
وجهت الفنانة اليسا رسالة إلى جمهورها بمناسبة عيد الميلاد، وذلك عبر صفحتها الشخصية في منصة "اكس".
وكتبت اليسا في رسالتها باللغة الإنكليزية والتي جاء فيها بما معناه:" إلى أحبائي وجمهوري، أرسل لكم الحب والسلام والقوة في عيد الميلاد هذا، بغض النظر عن مدى صعوبة الأوقات، فإن قلوبنا تجد دائماً طريقة للتألق، عيد ميلاد سعيد من قلبي إلى قلوبكم، أتمنى أن يجلب لكم هذا الموسم السلام والأمل والفرح".
وانهالت التعليقات من قبل متابعي اليسا، وجاء فيها: "الأحمر يليق بكِوالأعياد تليق بكِ والفرح يليق بكِ وبوطننا لبنان"،"كل سنة وإنتي بخير وصحة ونجاح يا حبّ العمر"، وغيرها. (الجديد)
