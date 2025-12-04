يعود لعام 1853.. كيت ميدلتون تتألق بتاج مرصه بـ 2600 ماسة (صور)

#PrincessCatherine looked AMAZING at the #StateBanquet for the #German state visit. The dress was STUNNING, and while I'm happy she wore a new-to-her tiara (Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet, designed by Prince Albert), that dress was crying out for Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau! pic.twitter.com/wKbSsaVzuc
— Anti-Woke Texan 🇺🇸 💉 (@ActualWoman87) December 4, 2025
#PrincessCatherine looked AMAZING at the #StateBanquet for the #German state visit. The dress was STUNNING, and while I'm happy she wore a new-to-her tiara (Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet, designed by Prince Albert), that dress was crying out for Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau! pic.twitter.com/wKbSsaVzuc