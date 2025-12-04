Advertisement

المرأة

يعود لعام 1853.. كيت ميدلتون تتألق بتاج مرصه بـ 2600 ماسة (صور)

Lebanon 24
04-12-2025 | 04:00
خلال المأدبة الرسمية التي أقيمت في قلعة وندسور تكريمًا للزيارة الرسمية للرئيس الألماني فرانك فالتر شتاينماير إلى بريطانيا، أطلت أميرة ويلز كيت ميدلتون بإطلالة لافتة.

فقد لفتت كيت الأنظار بظهورها الأول بتاج الملكة فيكتوريا الدائري الشرقي، وهو أكبر قطعة ملكية ترتديها منذ انضمامها للعائلة المالكة. 
 
التاج الذي يعود لعام 1853 صُنع بإشراف الأمير ألبرت، وهو ألماني الأصل، ما جعل اختياره يحمل دلالة خاصة بمناسبة الاحتفاء بالضيوف الألمان.

والتاج المرصّع بـ2600 ماسة كان مزيّنًا بالأوبال قبل أن تستبدله الملكة ألكسندرا بالياقوت.

ورغم أنه مرّ على أيدي الملكة الأم والملكة إليزابيث، فإن الأخيرة ارتدته مرة واحدة فقط وكانت خلال زيارة رسمية إلى مالطا عام 2005. وبذلك يكون ظهور كيت الأخير هو أول ظهور علني لهذا التاج منذ نحو 20 عامًا.

الملكة إليزابيث

كيت ميدلتون

إليزابيث

بريطانيا

الملكة

فرانك

دلال

