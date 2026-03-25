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المرأة

بعد مرضها وغيابها لسنوات طويلة.. سيلين ديون تعود بسلسلة حفلات جديدة

Lebanon 24
25-03-2026 | 03:15
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بعد مرضها وغيابها لسنوات طويلة.. سيلين ديون تعود بسلسلة حفلات جديدة
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تستعد النجمة الكندية سيلين ديون للعودة إلى الأضواء من خلال سلسلة حفلات موسيقية في باريس، وذلك بعد غياب طويل منذ آخر حفلاتها عام 2017،. 
 
وتأتي هذه العودة بعد صراعها مع متلازمة الشخص المتصلب (SPS)، مما يجعل كل حفل مناسبة استثنائية لعشاقها حول العالم.

وستحيي ديون حفلاتها في أشهر قاعات باريس، حيث من المقرر أن تقدم عروضاً مرتين أسبوعياً خلال شهري أيلول وتشرين الأول المقبلين.
 
 
 
 
وستكون La Défense Arena في نانتير، أكبر قاعة حفلات في أوروبا بسعة 40 ألف شخص، المكان الرئيسي لهذه العروض، لتجمع آلاف محبيها في تجربة موسيقية فريدة بعد سنوات طويلة من الغياب.

وبعد إعلان إصابتها بمتلازمة الشخص المتصلب، ظهرت ديون لأول مرة في تموز الماضي خلال احتفالات أولمبياد باريس 2024، حيث قدمت أغنيتها الفرنسية الشهيرة "أنشودة الحب" أعلى برج إيفل


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