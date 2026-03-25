بعد مرضها وغيابها لسنوات طويلة.. سيلين ديون تعود بسلسلة حفلات جديدة

Celine Dion is poised to make a big concert comeback in France, two years after her stage return singing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour” at the 2024 paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Dion is expected to perform a string of concerts in Paris starting this fall at the Paris La… pic.twitter.com/DnSjkdPniZ
— Variety (@Variety) March 23, 2026
Celine Dion is poised to make a big concert comeback in France, two years after her stage return singing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour” at the 2024 paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Dion is expected to perform a string of concerts in Paris starting this fall at the Paris La… pic.twitter.com/DnSjkdPniZ