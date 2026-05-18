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المرأة

تواجه صعوبة في المشي وتمسك بأيدي مرافقيها.. فنانة شهيرة تثير قلق متابعيها بشأن وضعها الصحي (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
18-05-2026 | 04:32
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تواجه صعوبة في المشي وتمسك بأيدي مرافقيها.. فنانة شهيرة تثير قلق متابعيها بشأن وضعها الصحي (فيديو)
تواجه صعوبة في المشي وتمسك بأيدي مرافقيها.. فنانة شهيرة تثير قلق متابعيها بشأن وضعها الصحي (فيديو) photos 0
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أثارت النجمة العالمية ماريا كاري قلق جمهورها بعد تداول مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه وهي تواجه صعوبة في المشي، فيما أحاط بها عدد من المساعدين لمساندتها أثناء توجهها إلى عرض أزياء مجموعة "غوتشي كروز" لعام 2027 في ساحة تايمز سكوير بمدينة نيويورك.

 
 
 
وظهرت الفنانة البالغة من العمر 57 عاماً وهي تتحرك بحذر شديد ممسكة بأيدي مرافقيها، مرتدية نظارات شمسية داكنة ومعطفاً طويلاً، مما فتح باب التكهنات والشائعات حول وضعها الصحي عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.


وانقسمت آراء المتابعين على منصة إكس حول سبب تعثر النجمة التي جلست في الصف الأمامي للعرض بجانب كيم كارداشيان وآنا وينتور؛ إذ رجح بعض المعجبين أن تكون كاري تعاني من مشاكل صحية مرتبطة بالعظام أو التهابات المفاصل تجعل الوقوف والمشي لفترات طويلة أمراً مؤلماً لها في هذا السن. 

في حين ذهب آخرون إلى تفسيرات أكثر بساطة تشير إلى أن السبب يعود فقط إلى إصرارها الدائم على انتعال أحذية ذات كعب عالٍ جداً يصعب التوازن بها على أرصفة مانهاتن، وهو أمر اعتادت عليه طوال مسيرتها الفنية.



ويأتي هذا الظهور المقلق بعد فترة وجيزة من إنهاء النجمة إقامتها الفنية الناجحة في مدينة لاس فيغاس، وإصدار ألبومها الغنائي السادس عشر في أواخر العام الماضي، دون أن تعلن حتى الآن عن أي خطط جديدة للعودة إلى المسرح أو إقامة جولات غنائية، مما ضاعف من مخاوف الجمهور بشأن قدرتها البدنية على الأداء في المرحلة المقبلة.


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