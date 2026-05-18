تواجه صعوبة في المشي وتمسك بأيدي مرافقيها.. فنانة شهيرة تثير قلق متابعيها بشأن وضعها الصحي (فيديو)

أثارت النجمة العالمية ماريا كاري قلق جمهورها بعد تداول مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه وهي تواجه صعوبة في المشي، فيما أحاط بها عدد من المساعدين لمساندتها أثناء توجهها إلى عرض أزياء مجموعة "غوتشي كروز" لعام 2027 في ساحة تايمز سكوير بمدينة نيويورك.
If you told me that Mariah Carey was as blind as Stevie Wonder, I’d doubt you, but then I’d watch this video and I’d agree.
She appears to need a walking stick and a guide dog.
Seriously, is she ok? pic.twitter.com/Bs8FTUsp7t
— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 17, 2026
If you told me that Mariah Carey was as blind as Stevie Wonder, I’d doubt you, but then I’d watch this video and I’d agree.
She appears to need a walking stick and a guide dog.
Seriously, is she ok? pic.twitter.com/Bs8FTUsp7t