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المرأة

في سباق موناكو للفورمولا 1.. ما فعلته كيم كارداشيان كان مفاجئًا جدًا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-06-2026 | 16:22
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في سباق موناكو للفورمولا 1.. ما فعلته كيم كارداشيان كان مفاجئًا جدًا (فيديو)
في سباق موناكو للفورمولا 1.. ما فعلته كيم كارداشيان كان مفاجئًا جدًا (فيديو) photos 0
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أثارت كيم كارداشيان موجة جديدة من الجدل بين جماهير الفورمولا 1 بعد ظهورها في مقطع مصوّر بدت فيه وكأنها تسرق خاصة بالسائق كيمي أنتونيلي عقب انتهاء سباق جائزة موناكو الكبرى.

وتعرّضت نجمة تلفزيون الواقع، التي يُشاع أنها ترتبط عاطفيًا بالسائق لويس هاميلتون، لانتقادات واسعة خلال حضورها السباق الأشهر والأكثر بريقًا في روزنامة الفورمولا 1، حيث جاءت لمساندته.

وقبل انطلاق السباق، أثارت كارداشيان استياء عدد من المتابعين بعدما تجاهلت مراسل "سكاي سبورتس" والسائق السابق مارتن بروندل خلال محاولته إجراء مقابلة معها، مفضّلة التوجّه إلى مرافقيها بدل التفاعل معه.

وبعد نهاية السباق، وجدت نفسها مجددًا في دائرة الانتقادات، إثر تداول مقطع فيديو يُظهرها أثناء مرورها بالقرب من منصة التتويج، حيث التقطت منشفة كانت موضوعة هناك، قبل أن تخلع نظارتها الشمسية وتتابع سيرها، ما دفع بعض المتابعين إلى اعتبار أن المنشفة كانت مخصّصة لأنتونيلي، الفائز بالسباق.
 
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كيم كار

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