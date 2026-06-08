في سباق موناكو للفورمولا 1.. ما فعلته كيم كارداشيان كان مفاجئًا جدًا (فيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Brazilian Federation statement on neymar Jr conditions.
“Neymar underwent MRI on Monday and tests showed a good evolution in his treatment — within the expected parameters”.
“He will follow the recovery preparation process planned by the medical commission of the… pic.twitter.com/DncM7GVj63
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026
🚨 OFFICIAL: Brazilian Federation statement on neymar Jr conditions.
“Neymar underwent MRI on Monday and tests showed a good evolution in his treatment — within the expected parameters”.
“He will follow the recovery preparation process planned by the medical commission of the… pic.twitter.com/DncM7GVj63