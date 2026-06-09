بغاية الإنسجام.. النجمة كاتي بيري على السجادة الحمراء برفقة حبيبها السياسي المعروف

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make their red carpet debut and get affectionate at the #TribecaFestival premiere of her “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from paris.” 😘🥰
(🎥: jpasc24) pic.twitter.com/VzQBzqk4HV
— ExtraTV (@extratv) June 9, 2026
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make their red carpet debut and get affectionate at the #TribecaFestival premiere of her “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from paris.” 😘🥰
(🎥: jpasc24) pic.twitter.com/VzQBzqk4HV