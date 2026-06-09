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المرأة

بغاية الإنسجام.. النجمة كاتي بيري على السجادة الحمراء برفقة حبيبها السياسي المعروف

Lebanon 24
09-06-2026 | 03:01
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بغاية الإنسجام.. النجمة كاتي بيري على السجادة الحمراء برفقة حبيبها السياسي المعروف
بغاية الإنسجام.. النجمة كاتي بيري على السجادة الحمراء برفقة حبيبها السياسي المعروف photos 0
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للمرة الأولى، أطلت النجمة الأميركية كاتي بيري برفقة رئيس الوزراء الكندي السابق جاستن ترودو على السجادة الحمراء وذلك خلال مشاركتهما في مهرجان تريبيكا السينمائي في نيويورك.

وحضر ترودو العرض الأول لفيلم كاتي الموسيقي "كاتي بيري: جولة العمر – بث مباشر من باريس"، ضمن فعاليات المهرجان.

وقد لفت الثنائي الأنظار على السجادة الحمراء بتناسق ملابسهما وأناقتهما اللافتة.
 
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وبدا الثنائي بغاية الوفاق والإنسجام. 

يُشار إلى أن علاقة بيري بترودو بدأت بعد شهر واحد فقط من فسخ خطوبتها من الممثل أورلاندو بلوم، والتي استمرت قرابة عشر سنوات. 

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هو رجل أعمال... بطلة مسلسل "الطائر الرفراف" برفقة حبيبها الجديد (صورة)
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إنسجام وغزل... فيديو جديد لياسمينا زيتون برفقة سانت ليفانت: "انتي الحلوة"
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